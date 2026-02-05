circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

Signing of strategic technology supply and offtake agreement with Carester, US$20 million equity investment from the Industrial Development Corporation, and commencement of DFS for the Zandkopsdrift magnet rare earths and battery grade manganese project in South Africa

05 febbraio 2026 | 10.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LUXEMBOURG, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Frontier Rare Earths Limited ("Frontier" or the "Company"), which is developing the Zandkopsdrift magnet rare earths and battery grade manganese project in South Africa, is pleased to announce the signing of a Technology Supply Agreement with Carester SAS ("Carester"), one of the leading western rare earths separation specialists, and an investment of US$20m from South Africa's Industrial Development Corporation to finance a Definitive Feasibility Study ("DFS"), with first production targeted for 2030.

 

HIGHLIGHTS

For more details view the full press release on Frontier's website here.

Media enquiriesTavistockJos Simson/ Jade Davenport: +44 (0) 207 920 3150frontierrareearths@tavistock.co.uk

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2876894/Frontier_Rare_Earths_Limited_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/signing-of-strategic-technology-supply-and-offtake-agreement-with-carester-us20-million-equity-investment-from-the-industrial-development-corporation-and-commencement-of-dfs-for-the-zandkopsdrift-magnet-rare-earths-and-battery--302679186.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN78565 en US AltroAltro ICT Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
News to go
Spagna, social vietati ai minori di 16 anni
L'agente aggredito al corteo per Askatasuna: "Amareggiato, ma sto bene" - Video
Fontana di Trevi a pagamento, 2 euro per i turisti: le testimonianze
Askatasuna, al corteo di Torino incappucciati coperti anche da ombrelli - Video
News to go
Turismo, bonus straordinari e notturni 2026: come ottenerlo
News to go
Case occupate, Salvini vuole nuova stretta
Scontri al corteo per Askatasuna, l'incontro di Meloni con gli agenti feriti: "Italia giusta è con voi" - Video
Diverse esplosioni in Iran, auto distrutte e palazzi sventrati: video
News to go
Festival del cinema di Pompei: per 2026 progetto per giovani talenti emergenti
News to go
Petrolio, il prezzo non scende più: dollaro debole compromette l'export
Onorato: "Al centrosinistra serve una nuova forza politica riformista e civica" - Video
News to go
A Roma arriva il badante di condominio, via libera alla proposta


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza