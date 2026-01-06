circle x black
SINEXCEL's First 1.5MW/3MWh Energy Storage Application Successfully Commissioned in Ukraine, Supporting Local Power Stability and Reliable Electricity Supply

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SINEXCEL (300693.SZ) has successfully commissioned its first 1.5MW/3MWh energy storage application in Ukraine, marking a significant milestone in the company's expansion across Europe. The project underscores SINEXCEL's ability to deliver adaptable and reliable energy storage solutions in complex grid environments, supporting the stability of local power systems and ensuring the continuity of essential electricity supply.

As electricity supply stability becomes increasingly critical for essential services and daily life, flexible and rapidly deployable energy solutions play a vital role in supporting grid resilience and ensuring continuity of power supply. This energy storage project provides dependable support to the local grid, helping alleviate operational pressure and improve overall power availability.

Equipped with SINEXCEL's 160kW power conversion system (PCS), the project can meet the daily electricity needs of approximately 300 households, offering stable power support for community use.

Stable Grid Support

Featuring millisecond-level response capability, SINEXCEL's PCS enables fast and precise grid regulation, significantly enhancing system flexibility and responsiveness.

Enhanced Grid Security and Power Quality

This PCS supports efficient bidirectional energy flow and maintains voltage stability through dynamic reactive power compensation. This contributes to improved power quality, meeting the requirements of both industrial and residential users.

Safety and Operational Efficiency

Designed with a high protection rating and modular architecture, the system ensures long-term reliable operation, simplified maintenance, and flexible capacity expansion to accommodate future demand.

To date, SINEXCEL has delivered more than 15GW/40GWh of energy storage capacity worldwide, with over 5,000 projects deployed across more than 40 countries and regions.

This milestone demonstrates SINEXCEL's ability to scale proven energy storage technologies across diverse grid environments, supporting its continued expansion in Europe while addressing increasing demand for stable and flexible power solutions.

About SINEXCEL

Founded in 2007, SINEXCEL is a pioneer in energy storage, EV charging, and power quality solutions. With 15GW of installed storage, 140,000 EV chargers, and nearly 20 million amperes of AHF deployed, SINEXCEL partners with industry leaders like EVE Energy and Schneider Electric to empower energy freedom.

