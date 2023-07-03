Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 10 Luglio 2023
comunicato stampa

Sinopec Xinjiang Kuqa Green Hydrogen Pilot Project Enters Operation, Leading China's Green Hydrogen Development

03 luglio 2023 | 11.40
LETTURA: 2 minuti

KUQA, China, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (HKG: 0386, "Sinopec") announced that the Green Hydrogen Pilot Project ("Project") constructed by the company in Kuqa City of Aksu Prefecture, Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, has commenced operation. The official operation of the plant, which harnesses solar energy to generate green hydrogen, marks a major stride forward in Sinopec's technological exploration to produce clean hydrogen as it empowers the country to transition to a greener and more sustainable energy system.

Spearheaded by Sinopec's New Star Company, the mega project is the largest solar-to-hydrogen project in the world and the first of its kind in China that is equipped with a photovoltaic power generation complex, power transmission and transformation lines, as well as facilities for water electrolysis hydrogen production, hydrogen storage and transportation, and supporting auxiliary production.

Green hydrogen is produced by facilities powered by renewable power sources such as solar and wind energy, minimizing the carbon footprint across the entire production process. The Project takes advantage of the wealth of photovoltaic resources in Kuqa to achieve 20,000 tons per annum of green hydrogen by using solar power to electrolyze water, along with the capacity to store 210,000 cubic meters of hydrogen and transport 28,000 cubic meters per hour.

As a demonstration project that serves to carve out a new path for green hydrogen refining and provide an exemplary model for green hydrogen production in China, the Project supplies hydrogen to Sinopec's Tahe Refining & Chemical to remove its fossil fuel-based electricity used for hydrogen production, which is expected to help it reduce 485,000 tons of carbon dioxide emissions annually.

With a focus on hydrogen-powered transportation and green hydrogen refining, Sinopec aims to launch itself to become a new energy powerhouse that pioneers hydrogen production innovation in China, facilitating China and beyond to achieve low-carbon targets in the coming years. With an annual hydrogen production and utilization capacity exceeding 4.5 million tons, Sinopec's self-developed megawatt-scale PEM electrolysis hydrogen production station has entered operation, and its first hydrogen demonstration project in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, which is expected to produce 30,000 metric tons of hydrogen a year, has been launched in 2023.

For more information, please visit http://www.sinopecgroup.com/group/en/.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2145992/Sinopec.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/960416/SINOPEC_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sinopec-xinjiang-kuqa-green-hydrogen-pilot-project-enters-operation-leading-chinas-green-hydrogen-development-301868808.html

