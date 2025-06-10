circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU adnverify
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 10 Giugno 2025
Aggiornato: 20:07
10 ultim'ora clock BREAKING NEWS

Comunicato stampa - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

SIR JIMMY ANDERSON UNVEILS DP WORLD'S SUPPORT FOR GRASSROOTS AT HOME OF CRICKET

10 giugno 2025 | 19.43
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LONDON, June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DP World, the international logistics business, today brought its Beyond Boundaries Initiative to Lord's cricket ground with the help of England legend Sir James Anderson.

Rashid Abdulla, CEO & MD, Europe at DP World said, "Bringing the Beyond Boundaries Initiative to Europe for the first time is a proud milestone for DP World. In partnership with the ICC and MCC Foundation, and enabled by our supply chain solutions capability, we are helping to expand access to the game by supporting grassroots facilities across the region."

The delivery of 250 cricket kits in a repurposed shipping container comes ahead of this week's ICC World Test Championship Final, of which DP World is the Global Logistics Partner. The kits – each including a bat, pads, gloves, and helmet – will be distributed to schools across Britain in partnership with the MCC Foundation.

"It's great to see the support of an ICC partner extending to the grassroots game around the world and now arriving in the UK ahead of this week's final," commented Sir James Anderson. "Opportunity and access are everything in growing cricket here, so DP World's provision of kits to the school system is a huge moment."

The initiative will continue to be bolstered by a kits-for-runs scheme during the test match between South Africa and Australia, just as has been active at all ICC pinnacle tournaments since the initiative's launch.

Anurag Dahiya, Chief Commercial Officer of the ICC, added "Partnerships don't take a more authentic form than the staunch grassroots support DP World has shown. The Beyond Boundaries Initiative has already impacted lives in New York, Namibia and beyond – and now it's making a difference at the heart of cricket tradition."

Angus Berry, Director of Operations for the MCC Foundation, said: "We feel a responsibility to the grassroots game in this country and beyond. This collaboration with DP World, arriving at Lord's ahead of the ICC World Test Championship Final, underlines our shared commitment to creating access and opportunity for all young cricketers."

To date, the Beyond Boundaries Initiative has delivered 12 repurposed shipping containers, distributed 3,000 cricket kits, activated programs in 8 countries across 4 continents, and empowered over 15,000 young people to play cricket.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2707422/Beyond_Boundaries_Initiative_UK.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2707423/DP_World_Logo.jpg

 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sir-jimmy-anderson-unveils-dp-worlds-support-for-grassroots-at-home-of-cricket-302478043.html

Comunicato stampa - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN07009 en US Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Sport Politica_E_PA Politica_E_PA Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
News to go
Acconto Imu 2025, cosa c'è da sapere
News to go
Referendum, Schlein: "Grazie a oltre 14 milioni di persone che hanno deciso di votare"
News to go
Attacco aereo russo su Ucraina, Polonia allerta i caccia
News to go
Volkswagen, 20mila posti di lavoro in meno entro 2030
News to go
Referendum, si vota domenica 8 e lunedì 9 giugno
News to go
Pil Italia, le stime dell'Istat: "+0,6% nel 2025, +0,8 nel 2026"
News to go
Bulgaria pronta ad adottare l'euro dal 1 gennaio 2026
News to go
Bonus condizionatori, detrazione del 50% per installazione prima casa
News to go
Ucraina, vasto attacco russo: raid con droni su Kiev
News to go
Gaza, da Usa veto su risoluzione Onu per cessate fuoco
News to go
Dl Sicurezza, Meloni: "Tuteliamo i cittadini"
Palloncini e applausi per Martina Carbonaro, i funerali della 14enne uccisa dall'ex - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza