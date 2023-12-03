Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 03 Dicembre 2023
Aggiornato: 01:01
Giulia Cecchettin uccisa con un coltello da cucina: morta in pochi minuti. Turetta: "Ho fatto una cosa orribile"

Parigi, grida "Allah Akbar" e uccide una persona

Milan-Frosinone 3-1, tris rossonero e Pioli respira

Israele, ucciso comandante Hamas: "Era la mente dell'attacco del 7 ottobre"

Federica Brignone trionfa nel gigante di Tremblant

Lazio-Cagliari 1-0, decide il gol di Pedro

Sorteggi Euro 2024, spunta l'audio di un film porno - Video

Governo, Sallusti: "L'obiettivo di Giorgia Meloni è governare 10 anni"

Arezzo, uccise compagna e suocera: condannato all'ergastolo

Travolto da valanga nel Bellunese, morto scialpinista

Euro 2024, sorteggi: Italia nel Gruppo B con Spagna, Croazia e Albania

Bologna, bestemmia sul lavoro: licenziato

comunicato stampa

SK E&S, strengthening 'Low-Carbon Hydrogen Partnership' at COP28... accelerating global carbon neutrality

03 dicembre 2023 | 01.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SK E&S has collaborated with global partners to establish foundation for the domestic low-carbon hydrogen* industry, with support from local government. They plan to mass-produce low-carbon hydrogen, leading the early establishment of the domestic hydrogen ecosystem and contributing to global carbon neutrality.

*Low-Carbon Hydrogen: Hydrogen produced by modifying natural gas with CCS (Carbon Capture & Storage) technology applied to capture and store carbon emissions during the hydrogen extraction process.

SK E&S announced the signing of a global MOU on December 2nd (local time) at COP28, the 28th UN Climate Change Conference held in Dubai, UAE. The agreement involves collaboration with GE Vernova(GE), Air Liquide Engineering & Construction, Chungcheongnam-do and Korea Midland Power(KOMIPO) to advance Korea's largest-scale low-carbon hydrogen project in Boryeong City, Chungcheongnam-do.

Through this agreement, SK E&S will play a key role in stable production and supply of 250,000 tons of low-carbon hydrogen annually and use it for mobility and power generation. SK E&S also announced the plan to use CCS(Carbon Capture & Storage) technology to capture carbon dioxide emitted during the hydrogen production process and store it in a depleted gas field.

Global hydrogen specialists Air Liquide Engineering & Construction and GE will supply main equipment for the hydrogen plant. Air Liquide Engineering & Construction will handle hydrogen production and liquefaction equipment, while GE will manufacture hydrogen/natural gas co-fired turbines. Chungcheongnam-do will provide administrative support and permits for the hydrogen project, and KOMIPO will support project management and maintenance for the entire plant construction.

SK E&S, participating in COP for the first time, also held a 'Global Collaboration for the Low-Carbon Hydrogen Value Chain' event at the COP Korea Pavilion with the Korea's Presidential Commission on Carbon Neutrality and Green Growth. The event included presentations on the role of hydrogen in the era of energy transition, and the hydrogen-related technologies of MOU signatories GE and Air Liquide Engineering & Construction were also disclosed.

About SK E&SSK E&S is a member of the SK Group, the second largest conglomerate in Korea, and has secured its position as the No.1 private LNG provider as the first and the largest non-state-owned company to complete the LNG Value Chain in Korea. Beyond the LNG value chain business, SK E&S is leading carbon reduction with renewable energy, hydrogen, energy solution. Based on these key businesses, SK E&S will make a transition to unique 'Green Portfolio' and become a global leader in the world's green energy sector.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2291190/Picture_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2291191/Picture_2.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sk-es-strengthening-low-carbon-hydrogen-partnership-at-cop28-accelerating-global-carbon-neutrality-302003860.html

