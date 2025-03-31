circle x black
Lunedì 31 Marzo 2025
Slenergy Unveils Advanced C&I Energy Storage System SL50/128CH3-W, Enhancing Global Sustainable Energy Solutions

31 marzo 2025 | 04.09
FRANKFURT, Germany, March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Slenergy Technology, a global leader in sustainable smart energy solutions, today announced its cutting-edge Commercial & Industrial (C&I) Energy Storage System, the SL50/128CH3-W, designed to empower businesses with reliable, scalable, and cost-efficient energy management. This innovation underscores Slenergy's commitment to driving energy independence through advanced technology and integrated systems.

About Slenergy TechnologyFounded in 2023 by pioneers in solar energy, Slenergy has rapidly emerged as a key player in the renewable energy sector. With R&D centers in Germany and China, a state-of-the-art manufacturing base in Chuzhou, and a global footprint spanning Europe, Asia, the company delivers end-to-end solutions for residential, commercial, and utility-scale applications. Slenergy's portfolio includes inverters, energy storage systems (ESS), and smart energy management platforms, backed by over GW of inverter capacity and GWh of energy storage deployments worldwide.

SL50/128CH3-W: Redefining C&I Energy StorageThe SL50/128CH3-W is engineered to meet the rigorous demands of commercial and industrial energy users, combining safety, efficiency, and flexibility. Key features include:

1.  Unmatched Safety

2.  High Efficiency & Thermal Management

3.  Scalability & Ease of Use

4.  Cost Savings & Sustainability

Technical Highlights

Global Support & Sustainability CommitmentSlenergy's vertically integrated supply chain and smart manufacturing processes—featuring AI-driven quality control and digital twin simulations—ensure product reliability. The company's 24/7 service network, with localized warehouses and rapid response teams, guarantees uninterrupted support for global clients.

"The SL50/128CH3-W exemplifies our mission to make sustainable energy accessible and efficient for businesses," said Mr. Lu Guangzhen, Slenergy's Global Product Director. "By merging safety, scalability, and smart technology, we're helping enterprises worldwide achieve energy resilience and reduce carbon footprints."

For more information, visit www.slenergy.com or contact marketing@slenergy.com.

About Slenergy TechnologySlenergy Technology specializes in solar inverters, energy storage systems, and smart energy solutions. Headquartered in China, the company operates across 15+ countries, supported by R&D innovation and a commitment to a zero-carbon future.

Media Contact:Molly GeMarketing DirectorSlenergy Technology GmbH+49 1514 7315636

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2652426/50kW.jpgPhoto -  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2652429/DJI_0210_2.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/slenergy-unveils-advanced-ci-energy-storage-system-sl50128ch3-w-enhancing-global-sustainable-energy-solutions-302415187.html

in Evidenza