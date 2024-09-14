Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 14 Settembre 2024
15:59
SmallRig Unveils Three Innovative Products at the IBC Show 2024 in the Netherlands

14 settembre 2024 | 15.21
LETTURA: 2 minuti

AMSTERDAM, Sept. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SmallRig recently showcased three innovative products at the IBC Show 2024 in the Netherlands. These cutting-edge releases are designed to revolutionize the way creators approach lighting and equipment management.

SmallRig x FILM RIOT 7 & 10-in-1 Folding Wrench Set with Dual Angle Fixation

Co-designed with FILM RIOT, SmallRig introduces a portable and practical folding wrench set tailored for creators. These 7-in-1 & 10-in-1 wrench sets offer innovative fixation at 90° or 180° angle which secure wrenches at convenient angles for efficient assembly and disassembly. The wrench key could be adjusted at 90° or 180° and then locked by releasing the built-in button instantly. The 7-in-1 & 10-in-1 wrench sets feature versatile wrenches for assembly and maintenance, all housed in a folding design for portability. With a non-slip silicone grip & sturdy metal structure, they ensure comfortable use & durability.

Learn more: https://geni.us/filmriotwrenchset

RC 100B COB Video Light

The SmallRig RC 100B COB LED Video Light is a compact, professional lighting solution. With 20% smaller design than standard 100W COB lights, it supports 4 power options (V-mount battery, NPF battery, USB-C, DC adapter) for on-the-go shooting. Featuring a palm-sized design, wireless and manual operation modes, and a high Color Rendering Index (CRI) light source, this light offers exceptional illumination and color accuracy. With 2700K-6500K daylight simulation, 12 special effects, and 4 preset parameters, creators can achieve their desired lighting effects effortlessly.

Learn more: https://geni.us/RC100B

RC 220 Pro COB Video Lights (Preview)

SmallRig provided a sneak peek of the upcoming RC 220 Pro COB Lights at the IBC show, slated for an official launch in October. This new addition to the RC 220 series features a modular body design and supports various power options, including direct mounting of V mount batteries. With customized optical lenses and an advanced light source, this light promises enhanced flexibility and performance for a wide range of users.

About SmallRig

Established in 2013, SmallRig specializes in designing and creating comprehensive ecosystems, including solutions for camera and mobile device support and expansion, lighting control, and powering, for over 4 million creators worldwide. SmallRig has introduced the User Co-Design (UCD) and DreamRig Program, which allow global creators to collaborate and customize products. Through partnerships with industry peers and users, SmallRig aims to empower creators and expand the boundaries of visual content creation.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2505291/SmallRig_x_FILM_RIOT.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2505292/SmallRig_RC_100B_COB_LED_Video_Light_RC_220.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/smallrig-unveils-three-innovative-products-at-the-ibc-show-2024-in-the-netherlands-302248327.html

