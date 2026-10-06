circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale
Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

Smart Payment Association Warns of Growing Supply Chain Pressures on Payment Card Industry

06 ottobre 2026 | 08.17
LETTURA: 2 minuti

AI-driven semiconductor demand, geopolitical instability and rising raw material costs threaten chip availability for the global payment card sector

MUNICH, Oct. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Smart Payment Association (SPA), the trade body of the cards and mobile payment industry, today issued a position paper warning that intensifying global supply chain tensions are placing growing pressure on the availability of payment cards worldwide.

The paper identifies two converging forces reshaping the payment card supply chain: semiconductor foundries increasingly prioritizing capacity for AI-enabled applications and data centers over mature manufacturing nodes, and sustained geopolitical instability affecting the supply of key components and materials used in payment cards, notably precious metals and PVC.

Payment card chips rely on mature nodes of 28nm and above. While AI is not expected to change their technology roadmap, surging AI-related demand is intensifying demand for the manufacturing capacity these chips depend on. Gold and other precious metals used in EMV chip components and electrical contacts also face sustained supply pressures due to geo-political tensions which are compounded by capacity constraints on trading routes.

Given the interconnected nature of global supply chains, payment card manufacturers are already taking steps on an individual basis to avoid the kind of chip shortages experienced after the Covid-19 pandemic. However, as semiconductor foundries report growing capacity constraints, manufacturers are increasingly required to qualify and transition to alternative sources for the production of payment card chips - a process that demands significant time, resources and technical effort.

To help mitigate these risks, the SPA is urging card issuers to share accurate demand forecasts with their manufacturers as early as possible, communicate anticipated changes in volume or product mix promptly, and align early on frame orders and long-term planning. This, the SPA says, will allow manufacturers to secure capacity and work more effectively with semiconductor suppliers.

The SPA will continue to monitor market dynamics and provide timely updates as conditions evolve.

The full position paper is available at www.smartpaymentassociation.com

About the Smart Payment Association (SPA)

The Smart Payment Association (SPA) is the trade body of the cards and mobile payment industry, promoting innovation, security, and interoperability of payment instruments and working with regulators and standardization bodies on behalf of its members.

 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/smart-payment-association-warns-of-growing-supply-chain-pressures-on-payment-card-industry-302898271.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale
Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN62229 en US ICT Economia_E_Finanza ICT Altro ICT AltroAltro Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
Termoli, furgone finisce in mare e muore il conducente - Video
Legge elettorale, sesto giorno di digiuno per Magi: "Scritto a Mattarella ragioni della mia iniziativa" - Video
Oltre 70 pappagalli e 300 tartarughe stipati in un'auto, maxi sequestro in Sicilia - Video
News to go
Ue, prezzi case +4,7% nel secondo trimestre
News to go
Maltempo in arrivo, piogge e temperature in calo in tutta Italia - Video
In Spagna la gara più grande al mondo di Castells, le celebri torri umane - Video
News to go
Voli, cambiano i diritti dei passeggeri: dai trolley ai ritardi, le nuove regole Ue
Cortina d'Ampezzo, grossa frana sulle Tofane: il video dell'enorme nube di polvere
Cucinelli: "Tra social e tecnologia abbiamo dimenticato il valore dell'umano" - Video
Marcello Fois vince il Campiello: "Sono felice, è un premio che giudica i libri e non gli editori" - Video
Inchingolo (Fs): "Entreremo nella Fondazione Digithon"
Marcello Fois vince il Premio Campiello 2026: la proclamazione - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza