Snapdragon Chemistry, a Cambrex Company, Recognized with CPhI Pharma Award for API Development

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J, Oct. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambrex, a leading global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), today announced that Snapdragon Chemistry has been selected as the winner of the API Development Award, presented at the CPhI Pharma Awards in Barcelona, Spain. The annual award is presented to a company that demonstrates innovation in technologies, products, processes and services for the development and manufacture of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs).

"The Snapdragon – Amgen collaboration on this project pushed the boundaries of flow technology to design a safe and enabling continuous flow process for this important molecule," said Dr. Matt Bio, Chief Scientific Officer, Cambrex. "Snapdragon is truly honored to receive this award, and we're proud of our team's ability to innovate and deliver for our client."

Snapdragon's award entry, which was reviewed by a global panel of independent industry experts, documented the development of an ultra-high temperature continuous flow manufacturing process for racemization of sotorsib (LUMAKRASTM) P-dione byproduct from Amgen's existing commercial manufacturing process. This technology resulted in a 58% reduction of process mass intensity and is projected to save thousands of metric tons of waste.

"This work highlights the value of flow chemistry to achieve processing conditions not possible in traditional batch reactors," said Dr. Matthew Beaver, Director of Process Development, Amgen. "Through this collaboration with Snapdragon, Amgen was able to develop a safe and scalable thermal racemization process that maximizes yield and minimizes our environmental footprint."

Snapdragon, which was acquired by Cambrex in early 2023, recently completed a 12,000 square foot expansion at its facility in Waltham, Massachusetts, bolstering its process development capacity with new process research and development suites, a GMP stability suite, and a fifth GMP kilo-lab.

About Snapdragon ChemistrySnapdragon Chemistry, a Cambrex company, specializes in active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) batch and continuous flow process development, utilizing state-of-the-art automation technology and proprietary equipment to solve complex process and analytical development challenges. With R&D and manufacturing headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, Snapdragon's 70+ employees come with strong ties to the local scientific community, with 31 PhD scientists on staff. For more information, please contact info@snapdragonchemistry.com.

About CambrexCambrex is a leading global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) that provides drug substance, drug product, and analytical services across the entire drug lifecycle. With over 40 years of experience and a growing team of over 2,400 experts servicing global clients from North America and Europe, Cambrex is a trusted partner in branded and generic markets for API and finished dosage form development and manufacturing.

Cambrex offers a range of specialized drug substance technologies and capabilities, including biocatalysis, continuous flow, controlled substances, solid-state science, material characterization, stability storage, and highly potent APIs. In addition, Cambrex can support conventional dosage forms, including oral solids, semi-solids, and liquids, and has the expertise to manufacture specialty dosage forms such as modified-release, fixed-dose combination, pediatric, bi-layer tablets, stick packs, topicals, controlled substances, sterile, and non-sterile ointments.

