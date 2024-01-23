Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 23 Gennaio 2024
Aggiornato: 07:53
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

SoftGroup launches its new flagship brand SATT PLATFORM built on Microsoft Azure Technology

23 gennaio 2024 | 08.06
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SOFIA, Bulgaria, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SoftGroup, the best-in-class end-to-end traceability technology provider in the CEE region, today announced the launching of SATT PLATFORM®, the new advanced Track & Trace brand line built on well-established Microsoft Azure technology. Developing the future-ready traceability service SATT PLATFORM®, SoftGroup continues to go straight forward in amplifying innovative Track and Trace products to enable global regulatory compliance and overall pharma supply chain transparency. 

SATT PLATFORM® is a comprehensive SaaS solution that offers end-to-end traceability and compliance to pharmaceutical companies while leveraging state-of-the-art cloud infrastructure design. The solution covers the Track and Trace vertical from Level 2 to Level 5, enabling the seamless integration of pharmaceutical serialization and aggregation into production processes, significantly reducing supply chain complexity, and ensuring full compliance across both mature and emerging track and trace regulatory environments.

The SATT PLATFORM®, Serialization, Aggregation, and Track & Trace (SATT) Platform for pharmaceutical companies, enables the enhancement of:

Harnessing the Microsoft Azure technology, SATT PLATFORM® applies incentives to the whole Track and Trace process, developing functionalities on the subsequent level. Such as exceptional reliability, performance metrics, scalability on demand, data backup and disaster recovery capabilities, secure identity, access management, and many more mission-critical features for pharmaceutical companies.

Being an endorsed partner of Microsoft, SoftGroup successfully published the SATT PLATFORM® as a transactable solution in Microsoft Azure Marketplace. Hosted on Azure, SATT PLATFORM®`s efficient and cost-effective business model enables pharmaceutical companies (MAHs, manufacturers, CMOs, parallel distributors, 3PLs, and multinational pharmaceutical organizations) to streamline their processes by providing rapid deployment, advanced insights, and automatic updates. The data storage is secured by European Data Centers, supported by 24-7 European Support Center.

More information and requests: marketing@softgroup.eu  

About SoftGroup

SoftGroup is a software company that provides end-to-end traceability technology to the pharmaceutical industry worldwide, covering all levels of the Track & Trace process.

SoftGroup is a Certified Gateway Provider and Trusted partner of the EMVO and BgMVO, as well as a certified partner of GS1. Additionally, the company is an accredited solution provider and integrator of CRPT system, Asl Belgisi, Tatmeen, IS MPT and ИС ЭБД.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/softgroup-launches-its-new-flagship-brand-satt-platform-built-on-microsoft-azure-technology-302040920.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN17375 en US ICT ICT Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Chimica_E_Farmacia Salute_E_Benessere Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza flagship brand SATT trace brand platform technology provider in the CEE region
Vedi anche
News to go
Israele: "Richieste Hamas su ostaggi? Ridicole"
News to go
Giovanna Pedretti, folla ai funerali della ristoratrice morta
News to go
Truffa dei pacchetti viaggio falsi, arrestato tour operator a Gallarate
News to go
Ucraina, Zelensky: "Trump? Lo invito a Kiev se ferma guerra in 24 ore"
News to go
Elezioni Usa 2024, Ron De Santis si ritira da primarie e appoggia Trump
News to go
Israele-Hamas, vertice Ue preme per soluzione a due Stati
News to go
Macchinari vecchi in ospedale, il piano di ammodernamento slitta di due anni
News to go
Usa 2024, Trump: "Biden? Una minaccia per la democrazia"
News to go
Groenlandia ha perso 5.000 chilometri quadrati di ghiaccio in 40 anni
News to go
Ex Ilva, ArcelorMittal: "Disponibili a restare come partner strategico di minoranza"
News to go
Australian Open, Sinner batte Khachanov
News to go
Madonna, causa da due fan per il concerto in ritardo


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza