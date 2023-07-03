Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 10 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 16:36
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

16:20 Beni culturali, nanomateriali e stampa 3D: rinasce la Fontana dei Draghi a Villa Mondragone

16:18 L'altra estate, chi le vacanze non può permettersele

15:43 Caso Facci, da Laganà lettera ai vertici Rai: "Chiedo se è in linea con valori azienda"

15:43 Ucraina, Kiev: "Russi in trappola a Bakhmut"

15:37 Santo Stefano di Cadore, convalidato fermo 32enne che ha investito e ucciso tre persone

14:51 Andrea Agnelli, procura Figc chiede 20 mesi di squalifica

14:50 Banca Generali, raccolta netta giugno a 527 milioni (+7%)

14:32 Assegno unico universale Inps, i pagamenti: le date di accredito 2023

14:01 Kevin Spacey e le accuse di violenza: "Mi risvegliai mentre faceva sesso orale su di me"

14:01 Usa, Biden si rilassa in spiaggia. Repubblicani attaccano: "E' sempre in vacanza" - Video

13:47 Migranti, Tajani: "Piano Mattei da solo non basta, serve Piano Marshall"

13:27 Abodi: "Jankto e coming out? Non amo ostentazioni". Opposizioni insorgono

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Solar company PowMr launches upgraded website

03 luglio 2023 | 15.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

NEW YORK, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PowMr recently launched an upgraded website, incorporating high-quality images and additional content to provide clients with a more comprehensive presentation. Moreover, PowMr has exciting plans to introduce various events on the upgraded website, including new product launches, sales events, giveaways, and much more. Besides this upgrade, they are delighted to introduce two groundbreaking products that will take people's solar voyage to new heights.

Introducing the PowMr Energy Storage System – now available for pre-order exclusively on PowMr's new website. This state-of-the-art system is designed to integrate seamlessly with people's current solar setup. With customizable capacity options ranging from 2.5kWh to 10kWh, people have the flexibility to meet all energy storage needs. Experience the freedom of continuous power with a remarkable maximum output of 5.6kW.

Act fast! Secure your PowMr Energy Storage System during the pre-order phase to enjoy exclusive pricing. Please note that prices will increase after the official launch in July. Take advantage of this opportunity to be one of the first to harness the power of PowMr's innovative technology.

Keep reading, there's still more! They are also thrilled to introduce the PowMr Balcony Solar System – a game-changer for homeowners seeking a compact and efficient solar solution. Comprised of one solar panel and a micro-inverter, this pioneering system can be easily installed on balcony's handrail, making it the perfect home space-saving solar solution.

PowMr takes pride in being a leading solar company, trusted and supported by customers worldwide. To better serve their valued customers, they have established after-sales points in the EU. However, in their professional journey, PowMr aims to continually improve solar energy solutions. They are actively seeking partnerships to expand their network and reach even more individuals who can benefit from their high-quality products and exceptional service.

Together, let's illuminate the world with clean energy and build a sustainable future for generations to come.

About PowMr

PowMr is a world-class solar company with a wide product range, including all-in-one and hybrid inverters, charge controllers, batteries, solar systems, and more. PowMr's goal is to make clean and renewable power accessible to everyone everywhere. PowMr is always open to talking with enterprises that also want to bring renewable energy to more people and build more onsite after-sales service points.

Learn more about PowMr at https://powmr.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2145035/PowMr_website_products.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/solar-company-powmr-launches-upgraded-website-301868727.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN47319 en US Ambiente Ambiente Ambiente ICT Energia Economia_E_Finanza Ambiente Altro an upgraded website website upgrade Besides this upgrade
Vedi anche
News to go
Bimba scomparsa a Firenze, continuano le ricerche
News to go
Nato, Ucraina sollecita impegno per sua adesione
News to go
Roma, blitz carabinieri a San Basilio: 5 arresti
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Contributi colf e badanti, seconda rata in scadenza oggi
News to go
Papa: "Chi è presuntuoso e pieno di sé non riesce ad accogliere Dio"
News to go
Caro biglietti aerei, come risparmiare fino al 20%
News to go
Laurea e tasso di occupazione, quanto conta
News to go
Vacanze, quasi 1 milione di italiani vittime di frodi
News to go
Clima, Yellen: "Cooperazione Usa-Cina è fondamentale"
News to go
Incendio Rsa Milano, si indaga sull'origine del rogo
News to go
Salario minimo, Cgia: "Si rischia più lavoro nero"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza