Solar N Plus Secures Single 500MW Overseas Supply Order

CHUZHOU, China, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Solar N Plus New Energy Technology Co., Ltd. (Solar N Plus), a leading solar cell and module manufacturer, has signed a landmark agreement to supply 500MW of high-efficiency N-type solar products to the overseas market. This milestone deal significantly boosts Solar N Plus's global expansion, further strengthening its presence in the renewable energy industry.

Solar N Plus specializes in N-type technology, with its self-developed N-type solar cells and modules delivering key advantages, including higher conversion efficiency, lower temperature coefficient, superior resistance to LID and PID, and reduced encapsulation losses. These benefits ensure long-term reliability and enhanced energy yield, driving the growth of the local photovoltaic industry and accelerating the transition to clean energy.

"We are thrilled to partner with outstanding local collaborators to deliver cutting-edge PV products that accelerate technological progress," said Ashley Wang, Vice President of Solar N Plus. "As a leader in photovoltaic technology, Solar N Plus has earned global recognition for its excellence in product quality, efficiency, production scale, and R&D capabilities."

By leveraging its technological expertise and commitment to innovation, Solar N Plus continues to lead the renewable energy sector, delivering reliable and sustainable PV solutions that meet the demands of a rapidly evolving global market.

About Solar N Plus

Solar N Plus is a vertically integrated photovoltaic manufacturer, specializing in N-type technology. The company's product portfolio includes solar cells, modules, power station development, and smart energy solutions. With a strong market presence in over 40 countries and regions, Solar N Plus is committed to innovation and customer satisfaction in the renewable energy sector.