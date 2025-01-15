Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 15 Gennaio 2025
SolaX Unveils TRENE Liquid-Cooling Energy Storage System: Revolutionizing Commercial and Industrial Energy Solutions

15 gennaio 2025 | 11.32
LETTURA: 2 minuti

HANGZHOU, China, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SolaX is proud to introduce the TRENE Liquid-Cooling Energy Storage System, a groundbreaking solution that combines 125kW of power output with a high-capacity 261kWh energy reserve, powered by state-of-the-art 314Ah LFP battery technology. Designed for commercial and industrial applications, the TRENE 125kW/261kWh ESS merges innovation and durable engineering, delivering a reliable, scalable energy solution to meet demanding requirements.

Unmatched Versatile Across Applications

The TRENE ESS excels in diverse applications, from powering manufacturing facilities and logistics centers to supporting renewable energy systems and microgrids. Its IP67-rated PCS and enclosure ensure durability, while the liquid cooling system maintains precise temperature control (≤3°C) for optimal performance in extreme conditions.

Key Features That Raise the Bar in Energy Storage:

Unparalleled Safety and Reliability

Safety is paramount, with the TRENE 125kW / 261kWh Commercial and Industrial Cabinet offering a 4-level fire protection system:

Scalable for Growing Energy Demands

The TRENE ESS grows with your business, featuring five battery packs per cabinet for a 261kWh capacity. For larger enterprises, it is scalable up to 1250kW/2610kWh with 10 cabinets, ensuring the flexibility to meet evolving energy needs.

AI-Powered Energy Management

The AI-driven energy management system optimizes performance and reduces costs.

Compact, Cost-Effective Design

A compact design minimizes space requirements and reduces shipping, installation, and operational costs. Its 3P4W architecture supports flexible load adjustments and ensures optimal power distribution for diverse business needs.

Powering a Greener Future

SolaX is committed to advancing the global energy transition through innovation and excellence. The TRENE Liquid-Cooling Energy Storage System empowers businesses with a reliable, scalable, and intelligent energy storage solution, paving the way for a sustainable future.

Learn more at www.solaxpower.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2598571/SolaX_TRENE_Liquid_Cooling_ESS.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/solax-unveils-trene-liquid-cooling-energy-storage-system-revolutionizing-commercial-and-industrial-energy-solutions-302351652.html

