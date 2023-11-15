Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 15 Novembre 2023
Aggiornato: 11:25
comunicato stampa

Song Tingting: Harnessing the Power of Women to Improve Agricultural Ecological Resilience

15 novembre 2023 | 11.25
LETTURA: 2 minuti

PARIS, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 11th, at the 6th Paris Peace Forum's thematic discussion, "Innovative Seeds: Women as Catalysts for Agricultural Resilience," Song Tingting, Vice President of Kuaishou Technology and Head of Corporate Social Responsibility, spoke on "Women and Agriculture: Supporting Women in Strengthening Agricultural Resilience Amidst the Food Crisis." She delved into the profound logic of how women in the new era leverage short-video live platforms to digitize and bring offline industries online, thereby enhancing the underlying resilience and recovery capabilities of agriculture.

Song Tingting expressed that, guided by the philosophy of "embracing every kind of life," Kuaishou aims to bridge the "attention gap" in the digital age. By utilizing digital technology, the platform enables more individuals to express themselves, gain recognition, and strengthen connections between people, thereby enhancing a sense of achievement and happiness. Providing support to women in rural areas is a crucial initiative in this regard.

Globally, female labor is an indispensable part of rural communities and village economies. However, their contributions are often underestimated and overlooked. Addressing the challenges faced by women in rural areas will contribute to sustainable and inclusive rural development.

To address this, Kuaishou initiated the "Happiness Rural Leader" program in 2018. This program seeks to discover outstanding content creators from rural areas who can promote beautiful landscapes and quality agricultural products, exploring innovative models for "using short videos and live streaming to drive rural revitalization." Data shows that in the first half of 2023, 9,000 rural creators participated in Kuaishou's "Happy Village Leader" activities, with many outstanding female creators emerging from rural areas.

Globally, women's labor is an indispensable part of rural communities and village economies. However, their contributions are often underestimated and overlooked. Addressing the challenges faced by rural women can contribute to sustainable and inclusive rural development.

To further discover rural talents and provide more opportunities for rural women to establish personal careers and drive regional development, Kuaishou, in collaboration with the China Women's Development Foundation, launched the "She Power · Rural Revitalization Assistance Program" in 2022. Through e-commerce talent training, support for women's employment and entrepreneurship in rural revitalization, the program aims to help rural women increase their income and contribute to local industrial development.

"No one should be ignored, especially the voices of women from rural areas," said Song Tingting, emphasizing the importance of valuing and supporting rural women. Encouraging them to become promoters and builders of rural economic development will inject a unique "she" power into rural revitalization, leading the new era's high-quality development of agriculture.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2276142/Song_Tingting_6th_Paris_Peace_Forum.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/song-tingting-harnessing-the-power-of-women-to-improve-agricultural-ecological-resilience-301988852.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
