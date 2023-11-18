Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 18 Novembre 2023
Aggiornato: 08:33
Ballando con le stelle, coppie in gara e 'Ballerini per una notte': la puntata di stasera

Israele, raid nel sud di Gaza. "26 morti, molti bambini"

Doppia vita dei farmaci anti-colesterolo: le statine 'affamano' le cellule del cancro

Sinner-Medvedev, oggi la semifinale delle Atp Finals

Israele-Gaza, nuova fase: "Caccia a Hamas anche a sud"

Ulivieri in ospedale per un malore prima di Italia-Macedonia

Reggio Emilia, tir perde carico: 2 morti e 3 feriti, camionista fugge

Moody's conferma il rating dell'Italia

Amazon, in arrivo raffica di licenziamenti

Superenalotto, numeri combinazione vincente oggi 17 novembre

Saman Abbas, la richiesta della procura: "Ergastolo per i genitori. Trent'anni per zio e cugini"

Italia-Macedonia del Nord 5-2, cinquina azzurra: 'spareggio' con Ucraina per Euro 2024

comunicato stampa

Sonic Brilliance: Navigating the Legacy of #MakingSoundVisible with Toshiba TV

18 novembre 2023 | 06.30
LETTURA: 2 minuti

HONG KONG, Nov. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aligning with Toshiba TV's commitment to crafting enduring models featuring dynamic sound and picture performance, the Z870 model stands out as a significant addition to its legacy.

The recently concluded #MakingSoundVisible campaign surpassed the portrayal of the Z870 as a mere home entertainment centerpiece. With the endorsement of respected music producers, the campaign showcased the Z870 not just as a screen, but as a testament to professional-grade sound quality. Social media interactions during this event uncovered the exceptional depth of audio and visual clarity inherent in the latest model.

With a suite of features designed for modern-age appeal, the Toshiba TV Z870 is primed for success. The Mini-LED technology is a distinguishing offering of the Toshiba TV Z870; impressively weaving deep sound into vivid pictures to complete the music creation experience.

The Dolby Atmos technology is in-fitted for sonic brilliance, providing a three-dimensional sound experience. Every note comes out as powerful and thrilling as intended by the producer. This is complemented by the REGZA Bass Woofer Pro, designed to enrich music with deep bass, taking you to the heart of live concerts, where the thumping beat resonates through the crowd.

Behind the spectacular audio rendition of the Z870 is the REGZA Engine ZRi, an AI-powered system that optimizes every decibel for an all-immersive experience.

Like its well-received predecessors, the Z870 is fitted with the Quantum Dot Color Technology, which makes for a billion shades of accurate colors to make every displayed frame a realistic scenery. Full Array Local Dimming PRO delivers remarkable contrast, and the IMAX Enhanced Certification takes visuals to the next level, ensuring a superior picture quality for the cinematic feel.

Beyond the #MakingSoundVisible campaign, Toshiba TV's new Z870 orchestrates a complete sensory fusion of sound and visuals, offering an immersive experience tailored for the enjoyment of music and elevating the realm of home entertainment.

About Toshiba TV

Toshiba TV has 70+ years of history in TV production. With its strong DNA in inventions and innovative ideas, Toshiba TV has produced many TVs with the world's first features. Toshiba TV has provided unforgettable experiences and new viewing styles to many people around the world through its high image quality.

For more details, stay tuned to Toshiba TV on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube

ContactElina Caoelina.cao@smplcty.marketing 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sonic-brilliance-navigating-the-legacy-of-makingsoundvisible-with-toshiba-tv-301992689.html

