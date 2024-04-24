Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 24 Aprile 2024
Aggiornato: 15:04
comunicato stampa

"Sopra Steria" is positioned as a Leader in the 2024 SPARK MatrixTM for Cloud-Native Application Development Services by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

24 aprile 2024 | 15.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

PARIS, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sopra Steria and Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced today that Sopra Steria has been named as a leader in the Q1 2024 SPARK MatrixTM analysis of the global CNADS market.

 

 

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions' SPARK Matrix™: Cloud-Native Application Development Services, includes a detailed analysis of global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading technology vendors in the form of its SPARK Matrix™. The study offers strategic information for users to evaluate different provider capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market position.

According to Sitaparna Roy, Analyst at Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, "Sopra Steria through its Modern Apps Development Services helps organizations to convert their ideas into Minimum Viable Product (MVP) and monitor all the development stages to production with unparalleled speed, efficiency, and productivity. It facilitates this by offering Enterprise Architect Services, Low- code/ No-code services and Cloud-Native Application development Services in its Modern Apps Development Services portfolio. […] It supports innovation through adoption of the latest technologies and tools for generating new ideas for products, services, and tools. Sopra Steria's unique 'BizDevSecOps' approach for end-to-end digital transformation supports effective communication and collaboration between businesses and team operations throughout the software development life cycle."

"Sopra Steria is proud to be recognized once again as a leader in Cloud-Native Application Development Services by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions. Our commitment to innovation, customer-centricity, and excellence in service delivery has enabled us to maintain this position for the third consecutive year. We believe that our comprehensive approach to modern application development, supported by our Cloud Center of Excellence and Ingine Platform, empowers organizations to achieve their digital transformation goals efficiently and effectively.", comments Yann Gloriau, Cloud expert at Sopra Steria.

Click here to know more.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1861938/4668457/Sopra_Steria_Logo.jpg

CONTACT: Aurélien Flaugnatti, aurelien.flaugnatti@soprasteria.com

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sopra-steria-is-positioned-as-a-leader-in-the-2024-spark-matrixtm-for-cloud-native-application-development-services-by-quadrant-knowledge-solutions-302126053.html

