Spain's Ministry of Defence Selects Skydio X10D Autonomous Drones in €18 Million Initial Tender

24 febbraio 2025 | 09.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Skydio, in partnership with Paukner Group, will supply Skydio X10D drones to the Spanish Armed Forces for Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance

SAN MATEO, Calif., Feb. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Skydio, the leading U.S. drone manufacturer and world leader in autonomous flight, has been awarded a contract by Spain's Ministry of Defence (MINISDEF) to supply autonomous small uncrewed aerial systems (sUAS) technology to the Spanish Armed Forces. In partnership with Paukner Group, a Spanish defense and security product distributor, Skydio will deliver Skydio X10D drones in a contract worth up to €18 million ($18.7M USD).

"We're honored to support the Spanish Armed Forces with Skydio's most advanced drone platform. This win is a reflection of the growing importance of small drones on the modern battlefield," said Adam Bry, CEO and co-founder at Skydio. "X10D – with onboard AI, autonomy, and powerful sensors – is resilient in contested environments, making it the ideal choice for Spain's Armed Forces human-machine teaming missions."

Over the past five years, Skydio drones have been chosen by every branch of the U.S. Department of Defense, plus those of 25 allied nations. Skydio X10D, which began shipping to customers in 2024, is ideal for Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) applications critical to defense and government agencies and delivers the best of human-machine teaming with capabilities including:

The Spanish Army will deploy X10D for a wide range of missions, including force protection, reconnaissance, facility security, crowd control, target acquisition, and command post support.

About SkydioSkydio is the leading U.S. drone manufacturer and world leader in autonomous flight, leveraging breakthrough AI to create the world's most intelligent flying machines for use by public safety, government, utility, and enterprise customers. Skydio designs, assembles, and supports its products in the U.S. from its headquarters in San Mateo, Calif.Founded in 2014, Skydio is trusted by industry leaders and backed by top investors and strategic partners including Andreessen Horowitz, Levitate Capital, Next47, IVP, Playground, and NVIDIA. For more information, follow Skydio on LinkedIn or visit Skydio.com.

About Paukner GroupPAUKNER DEFENSE & SECURITY has been present in the Spanish market for 50 years and offers a wide range of products and solutions from different international companies for the Defence and Security sector in Spain.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2625272/Skydio_Logo.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/spains-ministry-of-defence-selects-skydio-x10d-autonomous-drones-in-18-million-initial-tender-302382638.html

