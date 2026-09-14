Speediance Names Cycling Legend Sir Mark Cavendish KBE Brand Ambassador and Launches "Build for Belief"

A global campaign connecting human resilience, global sporting culture and the story of a cycling icon—marking a new chapter in Speediance's evolution as an international sports brand

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 12, Speediance, the global smart fitness brand creating connected training experiences for everyday life, named British cycling legend Sir Mark Cavendish KBE its Brand Ambassador and launched "Build for Belief," a global campaign exploring the work behind belief—and the strength it takes to rebuild it.

Founded in 2020, Speediance set out to make world-class training more accessible in everyday life. Today, the brand serves a growing global community and is extending its role beyond smart fitness innovation to build a more meaningful presence in international sporting culture. The appointment of Cavendish marks an important step in that evolution.

Widely regarded as one of cycling's greatest sprinters, Cavendish holds the all-time record for Tour de France stage victories, with 35 wins. His career is defined not only by exceptional speed and sporting achievement, but by longevity, adaptation and the ability to return when others believed the story was over. That makes him more than a symbol of winning: he is living proof of what it takes to rebuild.

The partnership debuts with "Build for Belief," a campaign built around a simple human truth: strength is not about never bending, but about the ability to adapt, rebuild and rise again. Told through a restrained, intimate portrait of Cavendish in training, the film looks beyond race-day victory to the moments that make it possible—five in the morning, the doubt, the weight coming down, and the choice to return, rep after rep and day after day. This spirit reflects the people Speediance is built for: those who see training not as a performance for others, but as a disciplined commitment to becoming stronger than they were yesterday.

The same resolve shapes Speediance itself. The brand pursues excellence through intelligent digital resistance, connected hardware, personalized training and considered industrial design—bringing them together in a precise, professional and progressive training experience. The aim is not to promise belief, but to give people the tools to turn disciplined effort into progress they can measure, own and continue to build upon.

"Globalization is not product distribution; it is the translation of innovation into shared human meaning," said Hongbo Wei, Brand Director at Speediance. "That is why this partnership is more than an ambassador announcement. Through Sir Mark's story, 'Build for Belief' connects technology with human experience, global sporting culture and a belief people everywhere can recognise: strength is built through action, especially when progress is uncertain. It marks Speediance's evolution from explaining what a product does to expressing why training matters in people's lives."

Seen in this way, "Build for Belief" is not simply a celebrity-led campaign. It is a global sports brand narrative shaped by four connected elements: the human experience of doubt and renewal; the cultural language of global sport; the lived story of an athlete who has repeatedly rebuilt; and Speediance's belief that training can help people take ownership of who they are becoming.

To watch "Build for Belief" and learn more, visit: https://www.speediance.com/pages/global-brand-ambassador

The launch also reflects a broader shift in connected fitness. As technology and hardware capabilities advance, product performance remains the foundation of trust—but it is no longer the whole story. The next generation of global fitness brands will be defined not only by how intelligently they help people train, but by whether they can connect that technology to culture, identity and a lasting sense of personal meaning.

BUILD FOR BELIEF. SPEEDIANCE. OWN IT.

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