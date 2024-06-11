Spiro™ to host panel at Cannes Lions for Brand Innovators Marketing Leadership Summit

Spiro joins Diageo to discuss the impact of creativity for brands & business

CANNES, France, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global brand experience agency Spiro will host a panel with Diageo at the Brand Innovators Marketing Leadership Summit during the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

Spiro's Global President Jeff Stelmach will discuss the power of creativity through experiential amidst rapidly changing technologies as part of the Brand Innovators Marketing Leadership Summit.

"We're thrilled to be at Cannes Lions for the first time, with Brand Innovators, talking with Diageo," said Stelmach. "I'm looking forward to discussing the business power of applied creativity & diving into our notion of a Belief Gap created by deep fake AI and fake news."

Spiro's Global CMO, Carley Faircloth, and Global CCO, John Trinanes, join Stelmach at the summit & festival, celebrating the ideas in 2024 "that shook industries and created change" alongside industry peers.

"We are passionate advocates for the power of creativity," Trinanes said, adding "Brands see Cannes as the center of the experiential universe so it's great to be here to celebrate it."

The festival, now in its 71st year, is where the advertising & communications industry meets to discuss the world's best work through inspirational on-stage sessions and awards recognizing game-changing work. Experiential was added as a Cannes Lions award category only six years ago and continues to be viewed as the epitome of recognition for the creative industry.

