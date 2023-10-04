SSENSE CELEBRATES 20 YEARS WITH THE LAUNCH OF SSENSE XX

MONTREAL, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SSENSE, the global technology platform for fashion and EVERYTHING ELSE™, celebrates its 20th anniversary with the launch of SSENSE XX, a series of exclusive projects that connect culture, community, and commerce. SSENSE XX puts a spotlight on friends and collaborators — past, present and future — who have played a formative role in the SSENSE brand story.

"While many heritage brands use an anniversary to be retrospective, we're using SSENSE XX to look forward, by creating something new and special alongside our network of creatives who have played an influential role in shaping who we are today," says Daniel Habashi, Chief Customer Officer for SSENSE. "Through SSENSE XX, we're continuing to push the conversation around fashion, community and culture forward through product, content and experiences."

EXCLUSIVE DROPS

SSENSE will release 20 limited-edition drops designed in collaboration with 20 emerging and established creatives. Each drop will live on the interactive SSENSE XX microsite and launch between October 11 to November 7, revealing shoppable products alongside unique, co-created digital content pieces that enhance the user experience. Creatives include: 032c, Acne Studios, AMIRI, Curves by Sean Brown, ERL, Jil Sander, KNWLS, LỰU ĐẠN, Marine Serre, Martine Rose, New Balance, NIKO JUNE, Rick Owens, Salomon, S.R. STUDIO. LA. CA., The Elder Statesman, The North Face, Thom Browne, Wales Bonner and Y/Project.

RETAIL ACTIVATION

A physical manifestation of SSENSE XX will live at SSENSE MONTRÉAL, the brand's flagship store located at 418 St. Sulpice Street in Montreal's Old Port. In-store installations featuring the exclusive drops will coincide with an interactive display that will wrap the entire five-storey facade, creating a dynamic canvas for projected content from October 11 to 25.

LIMITED-EDITION MERCHANDISE

Exclusive SSENSE XX merchandise will be available in limited quantities starting October 23 on ssense.com and the SSENSE mobile app.

Stay tuned for exclusive products and content going live on xx.ssense.com and Instagram.

ABOUT SSENSE:

SSENSE (pronounced [es-uhns]) is a global technology platform operating at the intersection of culture, community, and commerce. Headquartered in Montreal, it features a mix of established and emerging luxury brands across womenswear, menswear, kidswear, and Everything ElseTM. SSENSE has garnered critical acclaim as both an e-commerce engine and a producer of cultural content, generating an average of 100 million monthly page views. Approximately 80% of its audience is between the ages of 18 to 40. It is privately held and has achieved high double digit annual growth and profitability since its inception.

