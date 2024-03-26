Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 26 Marzo 2024
'Stabio Garden Living by Keturah' Breaks Ground, Launches Sales

26 marzo 2024
DUBAI, UAE, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ARCH Group SA and Keturah Swiss SA announce the ground breaking of Stabio Garden Living by Keturah following the successful launch of the project's sale, with 50 units already sold due to huge demand. An attractive payment plan directly from the developer, considered the first in the European market, will be offered to buyers, entailing 40% during construction, 10% upon handover, and 50% post-handover, with zero interest rates.  

Stabio Garden Living by Keturah features around 180 units across 10 buildings; state-of-the-art amenities, such as a fitness area, wellness area, a kids' indoor and outdoor play area, a co-working space; and a bicycle storage space. It is expected to be completed by Q2 2027 and will embody the Bio Living concept, incorporating nature into the built environment to improve its occupants' physical, mental and emotional health.

Apartments at the project are designed with consideration for space and individual needs, promoting quality and well-being in a renovated, state-of-the-art urban context. The Minergie certification, a Swiss standard for comfort and efficiency, attests to the commitment to sustainable construction.

In their comments, Paolo Colombo, CEO of ARCH Group SA and Omar Al Gaddah, Managing Partner of Keturah Swiss SA, said: "We are pleased with the start of construction of Stabio Garden Living by Keturah, which represents a huge step for us following the significant interest from buyers which was exemplified by the sales launch. Due to the unique aspects of the project and the attractive payment plan, we anticipate the entire development to be sold out in three to six months. Our mandate is to develop a project that embodies the highest standards of quality and sustainability."

Stabio's location blends history, territory, and modernity perfectly. Strategically situated between Lugano, Como, Varese, and Milan, it is only 300 metres from the train station, 1 kilometre from the highway axis, and is only a few hundred metres from the Italian border. Nestled in a setting rich in history and culture, it offers a natural area to explore, framed by picturesque mountain landscapes and close to the scenic lakes of Como, Varese, and Lugano. Stabio Garden Living by Keturah is the perfect retreat for nature lovers, offering tranquillity and beauty to explore.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2371517/Keturah.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/stabio-garden-living-by-keturah-breaks-ground-launches-sales-302098776.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
