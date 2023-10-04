Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 04 Ottobre 2023
Aggiornato: 20:01
comunicato stampa

Standard Motor Products, Inc. STABIL Facility Earns PACCAR 2022 10 PPM Award

04 ottobre 2023 | 20.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products (SMP) is pleased to announce that its STABIL facility in Germany has earned PACCAR's 2022 10 PPM Award. Each year, PACCAR, a leading global manufacturer of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF nameplates, recognizes suppliers who achieve its "10 PPM" quality standard. This means that for every million supplier parts and components shipped to PACCAR, less than ten were defective. Additionally, in order to qualify for this award, suppliers must meet warranty support and continuous improvement criteria.

The prestigious award was presented to SMP's STABIL personnel, to the STABIL engineering, sales and distribution facilities in Kirchheim, Germany and the STABIL production facility in Pécel, Hungary. STABIL is dedicated to the highest-quality design, engineering, manufacturing, product development, sales and distribution of components for automotive and heavy-duty applications.

"Receiving PACCAR's coveted 10 PPM Award is a testament to our unyielding commitment to providing our partners with components of the highest quality," said Dale Burks, executive vice president and chief commercial officer at SMP. "As always, we remain dedicated to providing quality that our partners can trust, and are grateful for the partnership that we continue to build with PACCAR."

About SMP® Engineered Solutions

SMP Engineered Solutions offers a wide range of custom-designed vehicle control and thermal management products. Offering an extensive portfolio of adaptable products covering a range of applications, SMP Engineered Solutions is supported by a global resource network, strategically positioned to provide unique solutions to a wide-range customer base. The division serves vehicle and equipment manufacturers in diversified end markets for on- and off-highway applications. To learn more, visit SMPEngineeredSolutions.com.

About SMP®

With over 100 years in business, Standard Motor Products, Inc. is a leading independent manufacturer and distributor of premium automotive replacement parts utilized in the maintenance, repair and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. In addition, SMP continues to increase its supplier capabilities with a complementary focus on specialized original equipment parts for manufacturers across multiple industries such as agriculture, heavy duty, and construction equipment. SMP sells its products primarily to automotive aftermarket retailers, program distribution groups, warehouse distributors, original equipment manufacturers and original equipment service part operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, Mexico and other Latin American countries. For more information, visit SMPcorp.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2237783/SMP_Stabil_PACCAR_Award.jpg Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2237782/SMPES_2022_Logo.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/standard-motor-products-inc-stabil-facility-earns-paccar-2022-10-ppm-award-301946589.html

