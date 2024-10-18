Cerca nel sito
 
StarCharge Introduces vLight: Revolutionizing Solar Energy Storage for Homeowners

18 ottobre 2024 | 15.48
LETTURA: 2 minuti

FRANKFURT, Germany, Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- StarCharge is excited to announce the launch of vLight, an advanced energy storage solution that provides homeowners with an efficient and cost-effective way to enhance their solar energy systems. Designed to offer greater energy independence and reduce costs, vLight integrates seamlessly with existing setups, eliminating the need for a complete system overhaul.

One of vLight's key advantages is its easy retrofit capability. It works smoothly with nearly all solar panels and inverters, enabling homeowners to boost their energy storage without the hassle of component replacements or major modifications. This minimizes disruption and ensures compatibility with current solar setups.

The system's modular design further simplifies the installation process. Each module weighs less than 30kg, making it easy for a single person to install, which reduces labour costs and ensures a quick, straightforward upgrade.

Available in capacities ranging from 6.9 kWh to 20.7 kWh, and with continuous output power options between 2.7 kW and 8.1 kW, vLight meets a wide variety of energy needs. Its ability to function in temperatures ranging from -20°C to +55°C ensures reliable performance in diverse environments.

Cost-efficiency is another key advantage of vLight. By eliminating the need for expensive Power Conversion Systems (PCS), it offers homeowners significant savings while providing robust energy storage. Users can store excess solar energy and access it during peak consumption periods or when sunlight is limited, maximizing their solar investment.

Designed for convenience, vLight reduces installation and operational costs with fewer components. Homeowners benefit from improved system reliability, minimal maintenance requirements, and a more efficient, hassle-free energy experience.

About StarCharge

StarCharge is a global leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure and microgrid solutions.  

With an impressive track record of delivering up to 2 million EV chargers, StarCharge is ranked No. 1 globally in terms of cumulative sales volume over the past decade. The company's commitment to excellence in manufacturing is evident through its state-of-the-art facilities and a robust workforce of 4500 professionals, which includes a dedicated R&D team of over a thousand experts.

StarCharge offers a diverse range of intelligent and reliable charging and energy solutions powered by cutting-edge technology, designed to cater to various scenarios and contribute to building a more efficient and resilient energy future.

For more information, visit www.starcharge.com or contact info@starcharge.com

StarCharge Contacts for Journalists:

Dr. Harini HariharanSenior Manager Business Intelligence & MarketingStarCharge Europe GmbHh.hariharan@starcharge.com 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2534536/image_5028086_35222945.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/starcharge-introduces-vlight-revolutionizing-solar-energy-storage-for-homeowners-302280449.html

