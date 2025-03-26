circle x black
Mercoledì 26 Marzo 2025
15:09
comunicato stampa

STARCOMPLIANCE SUPPORTS COMPLIANCE TEAMS AMID RISING REGULATORY DEMANDS

26 marzo 2025 | 15.08
LETTURA: 2 minuti

"Riding the Regulatory Wave" Offers Strategic Insights and Practical Tools to Help Compliance Teams Navigate Evolving Global Mandates

ROCKVILLE, Md., March 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- StarCompliance ("Star"), a global leader in employee compliance technology, has released an updated edition of its flagship guide, Riding the Regulatory Wave: A Guide to Navigating the Currents of Employee Compliance. This updated resource underscores Star's ongoing commitment to supporting the global compliance community with forward-looking insights and helping organizations build resilient, tech-driven compliance programs.

Managing the unrelenting pace and increasing complexity of regulations is the top concern among compliance professionals – but many compliance teams are stretched thin and struggle to keep up. According to a recent Compliance Week and Resolver survey, nearly a third of respondents (32%) said managing regulatory change effectively was their biggest challenge.

As enterprise firms expand globally and enforcement intensifies, understanding regulatory mandates and how they evolve in every region of the world is essential to staying compliant. However, according to the 2024 Thomson Reuters report, while 77% of compliance leaders expect the regulatory burden to grow, only 34% feel well-prepared to manage the changes.

"The shifting regulatory landscape demands smarter tools, deeper insights, and ongoing education," said Jennifer Sun, CEO at StarCompliance. "Employee compliance teams need more than awareness—they need a plan. This updated guide is both a roadmap and a toolkit to help firms stay ahead of global regulatory demands with confidence."

The guide explores five pivotal areas:

Star remains deeply committed to listening to the needs of the global regulatory compliance community—developing best-in-class solutions that help firms adhere to regulatory obligations, uphold industry protocols, avoid costly fines, and protect brand reputation. By combining continuous feedback from clients, regulators, and industry leaders with world-class product innovation, Star delivers technology that empowers compliance teams to act with confidence in an increasingly high-stakes environment. This free resource is available for download at [LINK].

Visit www.starcompliance.com to discover the comprehensive security and unparalleled assurance you need to build a culture of compliance today. 

Media Contact 

Greg.tarmin@starcompliance.com 

+1 917-868-7791

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2582427/Star_Compliance_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/starcompliance-supports-compliance-teams-amid-rising-regulatory-demands-302411282.html

