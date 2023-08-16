Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 16 Agosto 2023
Aggiornato: 09:37
E' morto Darren Kent, attore di 'Il trono di spade' aveva 36 anni

Etna in eruzione, allerta oggi sale a 'preallarme'

Caldo Italia, anticiclone alla riscossa con picchi di 40°C: ecco da quando, previsioni meteo

Atp Cincinnati 2023, Alcaraz agli ottavi. Esordio vincente per Sonego

Libia, scontri tra milizie a Tripoli: 27 morti e oltre 100 feriti

Brescia, finisce con la moto in una scarpata: morto 73enne

Ucraina, Mosca: "Abbattuti tre droni di Kiev". Praga congela beni russi per 347 milioni

Palio Siena dell'Assunta oggi 16 agosto 2023, orario e come vederlo in tv

Ferragosto, incidenti e morti oggi in montagna

Europei volley femminile, Italia-Romania 3-0 a Verona: Egonu in panchina

Atp Cincinnati 2023, Musetti e Sonego al secondo turno

Neymar in Arabia Saudita, Al Hilal presenta la stella - Video

comunicato stampa

Starlizard Integrity Services identifies 79 suspicious football matches played globally in first half of 2023

16 agosto 2023 | 09.00
LETTURA: 3 minuti

35% of suspect games took place in three countries

21% related to First Half Only betting markets

LONDON, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New data from sports betting integrity specialists Starlizard Integrity Services (SIS) has identified 79 football matches played around the world between 1 January and 30 June 2023 as "suspicious". Of these, 28 (35%) took place in just three countries, with one of those countries accounting for 12 integrity alerts (15%).

Matches analysed by SIS are categorised as "suspicious" when they are found to have suspect betting patterns associated with them that may be indicative of match-fixing. While the level of suspicion will vary across matches depending on the nature and amount of evidence discovered, SIS believes that all matches so identified would warrant further investigation.

The 79 matches considered "suspicious" in the first half of 2023 represent 0.48% of a total of 16,336 football matches analysed by SIS during the period. This compares with 84 "suspicious" matches (0.45%) from a total of 18,845 games analysed for the same period in 2022. 

The SIS 2023 first-six-months data revealed that:

Affy Sheikh, Head of Starlizard Integrity Services, commented:

"These statistics show that suspicious betting activity and the spectre of match-fixing continue to hang over football - and are not about to go away. The fact that we've seen similar levels of suspicion over the past three years, serves to emphasise that concerted ongoing efforts and stronger collaboration amongst anti-corruption stakeholders are required to tackle this persistent problem in the beautiful game.

"The latest data also points to an increase in suspicious activity in more specialised markets, such as First Half Only betting. This highlights the variety of markets in which attempts at match manipulation may occur. Unfortunately, the increase in integrity alerts from lower domestic leagues again demonstrates the vulnerability of those involved in lower-funded leagues and competitions where continued vigilance and education are of upmost importance."

About Starlizard Integrity Services

Starlizard Integrity Services (SIS) is the specialist integrity division of Starlizard, the London-based sports betting and data consultancy. Starlizard's detailed understanding of sport and sporting performance, as well as its active involvement in betting markets, affords a unique perspective, enabling the company to know better than anyone else in the world when betting markets and sporting contests look wrong. Starlizard has been producing independent integrity services for sports governing bodies and associations since 2010, and established SIS in 2017 as a dedicated resource to focus entirely on this work. Combining its deep insight into how betting markets should behave with detailed on-pitch performance data analysis and research, SIS is ideally placed to identify suspicious matches and betting patterns. For more information, visit www.starlizardintegrity.com

CONTACT: +44 (0)20 3014 9800, integrity@starlizard.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2185291/SIS_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/starlizard-integrity-services-identifies-79-suspicious-football-matches-played-globally-in-first-half-of-2023-301900760.html

