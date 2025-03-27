Stockholm Exergi to Build One of the World's Largest Facilities for Removing Carbon Dioxide from the Atmosphere

STOCKHOLM, March 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Stockholm Exergi announces its decision to build one of the world's largest facilities for capture and permanent storage of biogenic carbon dioxide.

The investment decision marks a major milestone in enabling permanent removals and will help Sweden and the EU reach their long-term climate goals. The investment amounts to SEK 13 billion. Construction will begin immediately, with the goal of having the facility operational in 2028.

The investment decision is made possible through a combination of public support and private purchases of negative emission certificates from companies with ambitious climate targets. The facility will be built in the energy port nearby Värtaverket in Stockholm Once completed, it will capture and permanently store 800,000 tonnes of CO₂ annually—more than the emissions from Stockholm's road traffic over the same period. The technology for capturing CO₂ has been in use since the 1970s, and Stockholm Exergi has operated a test facility since 2019. The storage method is also well-proven and closely monitored to ensure the CO₂ is permanently stored in bedrock beneath the seabed where it mineralises over time.

Nearly 120 years after the inauguration of Värtaverket, Stockholm Exergi continues to deliver heat and electricity—and while now also reduce CO₂ levels in the atmosphere.

Stockholm Exergi has selected Northern Lights as its partner for CO₂ transport and storage. This investment decision now enables Northern Lights to expand its capacity—an important step for future negative emissions projects and the foundation for what could become a new industry, positioning the Nordics and Europe as global leaders in this field.

About bio-CCS and Beccs Stockholm

Bio-CCS is a technology that captures biogenic CO₂ before it reaches the atmosphere and permanently stores it in bedrock, removing it from the natural carbon cycle and creating negative emissions. Permanent removals are a vital tool for counteracting emissions that are unavoidable or very difficult to eliminate. They are an essential part of achieving climate targets and net-zero emissions.

Stockholm Exergi's facility, Beccs Stockholm, will be built in the energy port nearby Värtaverket in Stockholm. Värtaverket already produces sustainable heat and electricity from forestry and sawmill residues, such as wood chips, branches, and treetops. By adding the capture and storage of biogenic CO₂, we create even greater climate benefits.

Beccs Stockholm is made possible through a combination of funding from the EU Innovation Fund, Swedish government aid and revenue from the private market.

About Stockholm Exergi

Stockholm Exergi is the energy company for the people of Stockholm. Through resource-efficient solutions, we secure the growing region's access to heating, electricity, cooling, and waste services. We provide heat to over 800,000 Stockholm residents, and our 3,000 km district heating network is the backbone of the societal value we create in close cooperation with customers and partners. We are owned by the City of Stockholm and Ankhiale, a consortium of leading European pension funds (APG, PGGM, Alecta, Keva and AXA IM Alts), and have over 800 employees working every day to reduce Stockholm's climate impact. Through Beccs Stockholm, we are driving the realisation of permanent negative emissions.

