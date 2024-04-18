Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 18 Aprile 2024
Aggiornato: 19:11
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

Strike Rush: A New Team-Based VR Action Shooter Debuts on Meta Quest

18 aprile 2024 | 19.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SEOUL, South Korea, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 18th, 2024, Skonec Entertainment announces the launch of its new virtual reality title, Strike Rush, for Meta Quest. With two decades of development experience, the Korean XR company is known for creating railgun shooters like Operation Ghost and Mortal Blitz VR, now adding Strike Rush to the list of games on their ever-evolving roster. 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6BvQ39tjl6w

In Strike Rush, players team up in groups of four, with up to eight players, or Blitzers, at a time. Similar to other shooters like Overwatch and Valorant, the goal of the team-based action shooter is to control the map by either capturing or defending the central point from opponents, all within a fast-paced, ten-minute match in the Combat Arena.

The real-scale map comprises four unique themes: Oldruck Town, the Korean cityscape of Seorabeol, the Infinity Stadium in Dominion, and the private training center, Facility 9.

Strike Rush includes several key components to its gameplay aimed at offering players an engaging and varied experience. Not only do players share the map with other Blitzers, but they are also accompanied by Blitzmons, which are AI-driven companions controlled by the players themselves. Blitzmons may be used to attack, defend, or heal throughout the map, and may influence the outcome of battle.

Blitzmons aren't the only special features to benefit from! Players also have the opportunity to pilot a massive mech known as the Colossus. The Colossus provides a detailed cockpit environment with a perspective that intends to mimic what it would feel like to control a giant robot. Ultimately, your success comes down to strategy, skill, and teamwork.

And don't think for a second that players just hop into battle unarmed - Blitzers are rigged out with specially designed firearms aimed to augment immersion and feel real. Outside of regular gameplay, Strike Rush provides interactive elements with Blitzmons, single-player missions, and a selection of mini-games made available so there's always something new to discover.

Want more information or to join the launch event? Strike Rush hits the Meta Quest store on April 18th, 2024 and you can check things out via their socials on X, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok. To see the game in action before you play, watch the trailer on YouTube. Stay updated with the latest Strike Rush news by joining the Discord server or visiting the official website. Blitzer, Find out today! 

business@skonec.com 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2391029/STRIKE_RUSH_Launching_Trailer.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/strike-rush-a-new-team-based-vr-action-shooter-debuts-on-meta-quest-302121050.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN91492 en US ICT ICT Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero ICT Economia_E_Finanza virtual reality title New Team Based realtà virtuale VR
Vedi anche
News to go
G7, Tajani: "Tutti insieme dobbiamo dare messaggio di pace"
News to go
Euro digitale, cos'è e quando potrebbe arrivare
News to go
Tornano a crescere nel 2024 le esportazioni di vino italiano
News to go
Scuola, via libera del Senato al ddl Valditara: cosa cambia
News to go
Pil Italia, stima del Centro Studi Confindustria: "Nel 2024 a +0,9%"
News to go
Italia-Tunisia, Saied incontra Meloni: "Slancio importante rapporti"
News to go
Catania, arrestate 11 persone tra esponenti politici, funzionari comunali e imprenditori
News to go
Commercio estero, a febbraio crescono sia import che export
News to go
Parigi 2024, accesa la fiamma olimpica
News to go
Trasporto aereo, Fiumicino al primo posto per traffico passeggeri
News to go
Israele-Iran, le ultime news di oggi
News to go
Accordo Usa-Samsung, nuove di fabbriche chip in Texas


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza