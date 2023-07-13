Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 13 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 21:17
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

21:16 Napoli, trovato cadavere in centro sportivo abbandonato di Caivano

21:11 Hollywood, scioperano gli attori: non succedeva dal 1980

20:56 Funerale fratellini Foggia, appello dell'arcivescovo: "Nuova casa per la famiglia"

20:18 Sciopero aerei 15 luglio, appello di Salvini: "Riducete ore protesta"

19:55 Reichlin, ‘siamo su cammino disinflazione, aumento tassi dovrebbe essere arrivato a termine’

19:30 Mafia, Mantovano frena Nordio: "Modifiche a concorso esterno non sono in discussione"

19:24 Martina, ‘svolta ambientale non sia contro agricoltura’

19:20 Pedroni (Ancc-Coop), ‘card non è poca roba, bello se anche altri sistemi impresa contribuissero’

19:18 Lollobrigida, 'filiere smettano di competere tra loro'

19:17 Pedroni (Ancc-Coop), 'governo sostenga produttori e distributori a servizio paese'

19:17 Ancc-Coop, in 2022 giro d’affari complessivo da 16,1 mld, +12,4% su 2021

19:16 Guerra Ucraina-Russia, Putin: "Escalation con nuove armi a Kiev"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Study Proves iTind Treatment for Enlarged Prostate Lasts More than Four Years

13 luglio 2023 | 20.16
LETTURA: 2 minuti

HAMBURG, Germany, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Olympus Corporation, a global medical technology company, announced publication of study data demonstrating that the minimally invasive iTind™ treatment provides long-lasting relief of more than four years for people suffering from the symptoms of an enlarged prostate, also known as BPH.

The long-term study data demonstrates that the iTind procedure leads to significant and durable reduction of BPH-related LUTS (lower urinary tract symptoms) and improved IPSS (International Prostate Symptom Score) and QoL (Quality of Life) for over 50 months and up to 79 months (6.6 years) following treatment.1

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, patients could not be examined in-person for functional testing at the >48-month follow-up. Hence, the protocol was adapted so that data regarding long-term symptoms' relief, (IPSS), QoL improvement and the need for re-treatment could be gathered telephonically.

Summary of Long-term Study Results

The study was funded by Medi-Tate, a wholly owned subsidiary of Olympus Corporation.

To read the full press release, visit: www.olympus-europa.com

About Olympus

For more than 100 years, Olympus has pursued a goal of contributing to society by producing products designed with the purpose of delivering optimal outcomes for its customers around the world. For more information, visit www.olympus-europa.com.

1

Amparore D, De Cillis S, Schulman C, Kadner G, Fiori C, Porpiglia F. Temporary implantable nitinol device for benign prostatic hyperplasia-related lower urinary tract symptoms: over 48-month results [published online ahead of print, 2023 Jun 23]. Minerva Urol Nephrol. 2023;10.23736/S2724-6051.23.05322-3. doi:10.23736/S2724-6051.23.05322-3

 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2152729/Olympus_Corporation_itind_threesteps.jpg Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1774929/4160711/Olympus_Logo.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/study-proves-itind-treatment-for-enlarged-prostate-lasts-more-than-four-years-301876989.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN55805 en US Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia iTind treatment sequenziario treatment treatment provides long lasting relief
Vedi anche
Joe Biden e la battuta su Prigozhin: "Attento a cosa mangi..." - Video
News to go
Mondiali 2022, arrivano i soldi per i club
News to go
Tassi, Visco: imminente pausa nell'aumento
News to go
Covid, 123 medici contro Bassetti
News to go
Caldo e temporali, meteo spacca in due l'Italia
News to go
Napoli, Mauro Meluso nuovo direttore sportivo
News to go
Bonus barriere esteso anche agli appartamenti
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, le ultime notizie di oggi
News to go
Sciopero treni, disagi per stop personale Trenitalia e Italo
News to go
Diritti tv Serie A, Anitrust sanziona Tim e Dazn
News to go
Invalsi 2023, alle superiori uno studente su due non comprende cosa legge
News to go
Superbonus, Conte: "Lo Stato non può volgere la testa dall’altra parte"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza