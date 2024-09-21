Summit of Whose Future? Girls Have the Answers: Leaders Must Listen

Young Women Activists Launch "What Girls Want," Demand World Leaders Put Girls at the Center of Summit of the Future

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today in New York, more than 50 young women from around the world – including Nobel Prize Laureate Malala Yousafzai – gathered to take government to task for failing to prioritize girls and young women in the upcoming Summit of the Future. The group is backed by acoalition of girl-centered non-profit organizations, institutions, and funds who synthesized the demands of girls at www.whatgirlswant.com.

At a demonstration near the UN, alongside life-size cutouts of world leaders dressed ironically as "girl experts", the activists delivered a strong message: world leaders aren't the experts on what girls want for their futures – girls are.

Eylül Erçin, 19, from Türkiye, shared: "The time has passed for girls and young women to be treated as mere afterthoughts. Leaders must include us in the foundational design of these processes, ensuring that our priorities are integrated into shaping the future we will inherit. Anything less is unacceptable."

Today's event is about more than calling out a process failure. Girls i from around the world delivered a forward-looking call to action this week. They expect governments, institutions, and community leaders to step up and help shape a more equitable future.

Alongside fellow activists, Malala said: "Even at 27, I know better than to assume I understand best what girls want. Everywhere I go, girls are eager to share their vision for their futures. As adults, it is our job to listen, fund their work and follow their lead. It is not too late for world leaders to do right by girls. They can start by prioritizing their demands in tomorrow's final Summit deliberations and by investing resources to match their words."

The evidence is clear: investing in girls and delivering on their rights transforms economies, societies, and the environment, advancing the SDGs and building a future that girls deserve.

About What Girls Want

This effort was produced by a collaboration of girl-centered organizations, institutions, funders, and allies. The campaign is anchored around work to collate insights, data, and stories from 20+ public consultations with girls and young women over the past decade, driven by a shared desire to center girls' demands in spaces where they are being ignored.

