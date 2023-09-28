Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 28 Settembre 2023
Aggiornato: 11:33
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

11:24 Morto Armando Sommajuolo, volto storico di La7: aveva 70 anni

11:01 Grande Fratello, oggi 28 settembre nuova diretta: anticipazioni

10:54 A Gaiole in Chianti nasce la 'Casa Eroica', e domenica la gara in diretta Rai

10:49 Istat, giù la fiducia di consumatori e imprese a settembre

10:17 Migranti, oggi il Consiglio Ue. Von der Leyen: "Ministri trovino accordo"

10:12 Atp Pechino 2023, Arnaldi agli ottavi. Sonego cade con Humbert

09:48 Bruce Springsteen, rinviate al 2024 date tour per problemi di salute

09:29 Nagorno Karabakh cesserà di esistere, la decisione in un decreto

09:28 Russia, Putin: "Stiamo realizzando armi nucleari avanzate"

09:18 Benzina, i prezzi di oggi: self sotto i 2 euro

09:14 Migranti, stretta su espulsioni e respingimenti: le misure del nuovo decreto

08:35 Navazio (Anmco), "Ipercolesterolemia alla base della malattia aterosclerotica"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Sun Nuclear SunSCAN™ 3D Water Scanning System Receives CE Marking

28 settembre 2023 | 11.31
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Faster, Hyper-Accurate Commissioning and Beam Scanning Solution Now Available in Countries Requiring CE Marking

MELBOURNE, Fla., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Nuclear, a Mirion Medical company (NYSE: MIR), today announced achievement of the CE mark per EU Medical Device Regulation for the SunSCAN™ 3D cylindrical water scanning system. The SunSCAN 3D system supports linear accelerator (linac) commissioning, beam scanning and annual Quality Assurance (QA) in Radiation Therapy. Since its release in May 2022, the SunSCAN 3D system has found widespread clinical adoption in countries outside of those requiring the CE mark for its efficiency and hyper-accuracy. Through a rigorous regulatory review and approval process, the SunSCAN 3D system is now available for sale in countries that require CE marking.

Building on the Sun Nuclear pioneering cylindrical water tank, the SunSCAN 3D system offers faster, easier workflows. The cylindrical tank design eliminates the need for tank shifts and keeps detector orientation consistent. Users can be ready to scan in just 15 minutes, by simply rolling the tank in place, starting the filling process, and running the faster and more precise, automatic AutoSetup™ routine.

To meet the increased prevalence and demands of stereotactic treatment deliveries, the SunSCAN 3D system offers enhanced accuracy of 0.1 mm throughout the 3D volume. The unique Virtual Reference Detector™ leverages pulse normalization that enables single detector scanning for increased efficiency of small field measurements.

Intuitive SunDOSE™ software completes the SunSCAN 3D system for streamlined commissioning and annual QA workflows, with enhanced multi-tasking across the software program, easily optimizable scanning queues, and more.

"As treatment delivery systems and delivery techniques continue to become more sophisticated, dosimetry solutions need to deliver enhanced features while keeping workflows simple," said Luis Rivera, Sun Nuclear Radiation Therapy QA President. "Particularly for departments doing stereotactic QA, SunSCAN 3D is a must-have for accurately characterizing their accelerators to meet the stringent needs of these deliveries."

The SunSCAN 3D system is on display, and available for demonstrations, in the Sun Nuclear booth during the 2023 DGMP Meeting, being held in Magdeburg, Germany from September 27 – 30. The system will also be at the ASTRO (American Society for Radiation Oncology) 2023 Annual Meeting, happening October 1 - 4 in San Diego, California (U.S.).

Learn more about the SunSCAN 3D system here.

About Sun NuclearSun Nuclear and CIRS are part of Mirion Medical, a group of healthcare-focused brands within Mirion (NYSE: MIR). We provide innovative solutions for Radiation Therapy and Diagnostic Imaging centers. More than 5,000 cancer centers worldwide rely on us for independent, integrated Quality Management. With a focus on ongoing support, Sun Nuclear aims to ease technology adoption, enhance workflows and improve outcomes – so that healthcare providers can achieve real results for Patient Safety. Visit us: sunnuclear.com. Follow us: @sunnuclear.

ContactsFor investor inquiries:Jerry Estesir@mirion.com

For media inquiries:Erin Schesnymedia@mirion.com

Sun Nuclear, SunSCAN 3D, SunDOSE, and Virtual Reference Detector are trademarks or registered trademarks of Mirion Technologies, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/769602/Sun_Nuclear_Corporation_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sun-nuclear-sunscan-3d-water-scanning-system-receives-ce-marking-301941240.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN22340 en US Energia Energia Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Salute_E_Benessere Economia_E_Finanza Altro Beam scanning Solution Now Available Solution Now Available scansione scanning
Vedi anche
News to go
Social, Italia prima in Ue per fake news rimosse
News to go
Università, rimborso per studenti idonei ma senza borsa nel 2022
News to go
Amazon aumenta lo stipendio ai dipendenti
News to go
Donald Trump accusato di frode da giudice New York
News to go
Sanità, professionisti da Mattarella: "Assicurare tutela della salute"
News to go
Migranti, la richiesta di Meloni ai partner EuMed9
News to go
Serie A, tutti i match di stasera e domani
News to go
Sardegna, 31 arresti in operazione Monte Nuovo
News to go
Iraq, incendio a festa di matrimonio: un centinaio di morti
News to go
Messina Denaro, tumulata la salma del boss
News to go
Mezzi pubblici, Salvini precetta sciopero venerdì: 4 ore al posto 24
News to go
Napoli, terremoto ai Campi Flegrei: scuole chiuse a Pozzuoli
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza