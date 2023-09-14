Suvoda Expands Its Presence in Romania with the Opening of an Office in Iași

Suvoda's global workforce is on track for double-digit growth

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Suvoda LLC, a global clinical trial technology company that specializes in complex studies in therapeutic areas like oncology, central nervous system (CNS), and rare disease, has expanded its presence in Romania with the opening of its newest office in Iași.

This strategic move further enhances Suvoda's ability to meet increasing global demand following the company's successful launch of its clinical trial technology platform and powerful new eCOA solution earlier this year. Suvoda's Iași office, which officially opened in July, will house teams specializing in product development, software engineering, and professional services, with plans to expand into other areas as the company grows.

"Our new Iași office is important because it is home to an enviable talent pool that will enable us to continue providing our customers the high-quality solutions and support that Suvoda is recognized for across the globe," said Marius Manole, co-founder and vice president of technical solutions, general manager of Suvoda Romania.

Palas Iași, where the Suvoda office is situated, is a prime mixed-use development located in the heart of Iași's Civic Centre district, in proximity to the iconic Palace of Culture. Suvoda's office space is thoughtfully designed to facilitate teamwork, while also continuing to support Suvoda's remote-first approach.

Iași, the third largest city in Romania, is known as a vibrant academic center, boasting five public universities and approximately 60,000 students. Iași also is a major hub for the IT sector, hosting prominent multinational companies like Amazon, Oracle, Xerox, and Accenture. With its enticing blend of cultural heritage and technological advancement, the city serves as an attractive destination for skilled professionals seeking a fulfilling career and Suvoda aims to tap into this talent pool to fuel its continued growth and innovation.

"Our goal with the Iași office is to continue to foster productivity and innovation without boundaries. Whether our employees choose to work from our Bucharest office, the new Iași location, or remotely, Suvoda is able to foster a connected community that recognizes our team members and rewards innovation," said Tudor Cozac, director of software engineering at Suvoda Romania. "As Suvoda's presence in Romania continues to grow, this new office helps us deliver on our commitment to nurture an environment of collaboration and belonging."

