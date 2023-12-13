Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 13 Dicembre 2023
Aggiornato: 09:16
comunicato stampa

Swiss Red Cross Selects Omada Identity Cloud for SaaS IGA Provider

13 dicembre 2023
LETTURA: 3 minuti

Largest humanitarian organization in Switzerland sought solution for compliant and efficient management of identities

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Omada A/S ("Omada"), a global leader of Identity Governance and Administration (IGA), today announced the Swiss Red Cross will use Omada Identity Cloud to manage its 2,400 identities, streamline identity automation and address compliance now and into the future.

The Swiss Red Cross needed a way to ensure the requirements of data protection and information security were met and remained consistent in the future. The organization also wanted a solution with a configurable connectivity approach that would provide efficient, reliable and fast establishment of connectivity to both existing and new IT systems and applications, which is better suited to the dynamic, hybrid IT environment. Overall, it sought a solution that would make governing identities simpler and more efficient, without the need for heavy customization.

Omada, along with longtime partner SECURIX, is delivering a standardized solution with predefined workflows that could alleviate the complexity of managing thousands of identities and lack of technical interfaces in the Swiss Red Cross' current approach. By deploying Omada Identity Cloud, Omada's highly scalable and performant software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution, the Swiss Red Cross will benefit from efficient onboarding, quality connectivity, audit and compliance reporting support, right out of the box. The Swiss Red Cross will also take advantage of Omada Identity PROCESS+, the best practice process framework for identity governance which has proven successful in delivering immediate value to customers with a repeatable framework that helps organizations implement efficient processes and workflows that streamline the design and deployment of identity governance. 

Jonas Reusser, CIO, Swiss Red Cross, said: "We needed a solution that could provide value right away. After evaluating the competition, we were pleased to find that Omada's solution gives us the scalability and flexibility we were searching for, without the need to design a customized solution. We look forward to continued success with Omada Identity Cloud."

Michael Garrett, CEO, Omada, said: "Organizations today need solutions that deliver immediate value for the business, while maintaining the utmost security and reliability. Our cloud-architected solution has given companies the ability to support the demands of the modern workplace and our best practices framework has been proven to deliver value immediately. We appreciate the close collaboration with SECURIX, which has been instrumental in enabling the Swiss Red Cross to successfully implement a secure and user-friendly identity management solution to manage identities with ease." 

About OmadaOmada, a global market leader in Identity Governance and Administration (IGA), offers a full-featured, enterprise-grade, cloud native IGA solution that enables organizations to achieve compliance, reduce risk, and maximize efficiency. Founded in 2000, Omada delivers innovative identity management to complex hybrid environments based on our proven best practice process framework and deployment approach.

For more information, go to omadaidentity.com

About SECURIXSECURIX is a leading service provider in the DACH region, specializing in the integration and operation of software and cloud solutions for Identity Security & Observability. In terms of identity security, SECURIX has extensive expertise in the central management of users and access rights for various systems and applications in the corporate network and in the cloud.

For more information on SECURIX, please visit: www.securix. swiss

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1730116/4453365/Omada_Logo.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/swiss-red-cross-selects-omada-identity-cloud-for-saas-iga-provider-302013582.html

