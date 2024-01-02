Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 02 Gennaio 2024
09:39 Capodanno Biella, Delmastro: "Non ho visto nulla, vorrò sentire la ricostruzione di Pozzolo"

08:54 Meteo, si cambia: in arrivo ciclone dell'Epifania, poi gelo artico

08:37 Napoli, donna uccisa da proiettile vagante a Capodanno: fermato il nipote

08:10 Hong Kong, Jimmy Lai a processo: si dichiara non colpevole

07:44 Ucraina, missili russi su Kiev: mancano acqua e luce

07:33 Terremoto Giappone, si aggrava il bilancio: 48 morti

07:20 Corea del Sud, accoltellato leader opposizione Lee Jae-myung

06:50 Israele, primi soldati via da Gaza. Hamas propone accordo: bocciato

23:51 Terremoto Giappone, auto all'incrocio e la strada si alza - Video

23:23 Ucraina-Russia, Zelensky: "Portiamo guerra in Crimea". Putin: "Ti spazziamo via"

22:20 Deputato Pozzolo, Pd e M5S: "Meloni chiarisca"

21:50 Volo Roma-Boston, fumo a bordo: atterraggio d'emergenza in Irlanda

comunicato stampa

Sylvox Reinvents Outdoor Entertainment - Unveils Portable, Waterproof TV and 75" Cinema Outdoor Smart TV at CES 2024

02 gennaio 2024 | 10.08
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The world is now your home theater. Sylvox, which has been providing incredible outdoor TVs to over 100 countries, is once again changing the game with a range of new innovations. Sylvox's line includes smart outdoor TVs, smart portable waterproof TVs, smart kitchen TVs, smart bathroom TVs and commercial digital signage display.

This year, Sylvox creates an entirely new category - the 15.6-inch Portable Waterproof Smart TV, boasting an IP66 waterproof rating. Its design allows users to place it right on the water's surface, transforming mundane moments into cinematic experiences.

Weighing just 4.85 lbs, it's effortlessly portable. Experience seamless Google TV integration with voice control. Adjust your view with a 360° rotatable stand, and enjoy 4.5-6 hours of playback with the built-in battery. Compatible with iOS & Android mirror-casting. Dive into entertainment, wherever you are!

Also new for 2024 is Sylvox's flagship product, the 75-inch Cinema Smart outdoor TV, which boasts an impressive 3500nit brightness coupled with dynamic backlighting. What sets it apart are its waterproof feature, ensuring uninterrupted viewing pleasure even in formidable weather conditions.

For culinary enthusiasts, the 15.6-inch Kitchen Smart TV offers 1080P HD clarity and a unique foldable design that snugly fits beneath cabinets, optimizing kitchen space without compromising on entertainment.

The most eye-catching of all is Elevating Outdoor Smart TV. A perfect fusion of functionality and aesthetics, this TV can seamlessly rise from a table's surface when in use. Once the entertainment is over, it elegantly retracts, doubling up as a stylish table.

Sylvox will also showcase a series of commercial digital signage display solutions, including indoor and outdoor digital signage display, which are suitable for various application scenarios such as digital menus, brand videos, information release, etc., providing more flexible business display methods and injecting more technology and fashion elements into the commercial environment.

"Sylvox is not just about full-scene televisions; it's about redefining how and where we experience entertainment and how to influence and change the retail industry," said CEO Yang. "With our CES 2024 showcase, we aim to demonstrate our dedication to innovation and user-centric design."

For more information, please visit Sylvox CES booth 53313 or check the links below.Amazon: https://amzn.to/3NDQp0iWalmart: https://bit.ly/48cNLXN

Media ContactCompany: SylvoxContact Person: Rebecca ZhangEmail: marketing@sylvoxtv.comCountry: USAState: CaliforniaCity: OntarioWebsite: https://sylvoxtv.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2309458/Sylvox_s_15_6_inch_Portable_Waterproof_Smart_TV.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sylvox-reinvents-outdoor-entertainment---unveils-portable-waterproof-tv-and-75-cinema-outdoor-smart-tv-at-ces-2024-302024375.html

