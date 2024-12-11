Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 11 Dicembre 2024
Aggiornato: 07:35
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

Syrebo Unveils Innovative Rehab Robots at MEDICA 2024: A Spectacular Showcase!

11 dicembre 2024 | 07.27
LETTURA: 1 minuti

SHANGHAI, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 11, Syrebo showcased several innovative rehabilitation robot products at MEDICA 2024 in Düsseldorf. Its upper limb rehabilitation robot, BCI rehabilitation robot, and newly launched home rehabilitation robot attracted attention.

The upper limb rehabilitation robot is highly flexible and precise, suitable for a variety of upper limb injury rehabilitation scenarios, and has won praise from experts. The brain-computer interface rehabilitation robot is also very eye-catching, with features such as multi-party collaboration, smart portability, and is suitable for research projects. The home rehabilitation robot is designed for home rehabilitation, easy to operate, safe and reliable, allowing patients to enjoy professional rehabilitation training at home.

Syrebo has entered over 80 countries and 4000 medical units, serving more than 60,000 families. This year, its hand rehabilitation robot obtained patents in the US, Europe, and Japan. Syrebo will continue to provide high-quality products and services to promote the development of the rehabilitation industry.

Visit SYREBO on social media:Facebook: www.facebook.com/syrebosiyiintelligence/LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/syreboYoutube: www.youtube.com/@syrebo 

More about SYREBO, please check on the following linkwww.syrebo.com info@syrebo.com 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2578466/1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/syrebo-unveils-innovative-rehab-robots-at-medica-2024-a-spectacular-showcase-302328631.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN77215 en US Salute_E_Benessere ICT Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza BCI rehabilitation robot robot Rehab Robots at
Vedi anche
News to go
Sciopero, Salvini precetta mobilitazione Tpl di venerdì: ridotta a 4 ore
News to go
Pechino mette Nvidia sotto indagine
News to go
Meteo Italia, maltempo con pioggia e neve anche a bassa quota
News to go
Volkswagen, scioperi a rotazione in tutta la Germania
News to go
Malattia misteriosa Congo, sintomi e ultimi dati
News to go
Bonifico istantaneo al costo di quello ordinario: ecco da quando
Natale tra pranzo, regali, addobbi e viaggi: italiani alle prese con i rincari
News to go
IT Wallet, portafoglio digitale disponibile per tutti
News to go
Amazon, successo per primo test consegne con droni
News to go
8 dicembre, Immacolata con il maltempo
News to go
Fisco, ravvedimento speciale: ultima rata entro il 20 dicembre
News to go
Macron parla alla Francia, il discorso dopo la sfiducia a Barnier


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza