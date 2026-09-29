Taiwan's ORing Advances Onboard Connectivity for Global Rail

TAIPEI, Sept. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ORing Industrial Networking, a Taiwan-based industrial networking specialist with 20 years of market experience, showcased its next-generation IRoN railway Ethernet switch portfolio at InnoTrans 2026. Drawing on extensive product development and practical deployment experience, ORing helps railway operators and system integrators build reliable, secure onboard networks for increasingly connected rail systems.

ORing's networking products have been deployed in passenger and freight rail projects across Europe, the United States, and Asia. That track record shapes how the company approaches railway networking, where reliability over an extended vehicle lifecycle, interoperability across vendors, and ease of integration are not optional considerations.

As trains carry more connected devices and data-intensive services, onboard networks must handle critical control communications alongside video surveillance and passenger information, frequently on the same infrastructure. The IRoN Series addresses these demands with selected models offering Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN), 10GbE connectivity, or PoE++, depending on configuration. These options simplify cabling and device management while maintaining the performance and determinism that time-sensitive railway communications require. Operators can select configurations suited to their applications, with room to accommodate additional services and devices as operational needs evolve.

Security is built into the design rather than added on. The IRoN Series is being developed to meet IEC 62443-4-2 Security Level 2 requirements, with certification planned. Development also takes the EU Cyber Resilience Act into account, addressing device-level protection and helping customers stay ahead of tightening regulatory expectations. At the exhibition, ORing also demonstrated an ignition-controlled power device that responds to vehicle start-up and shutdown signals.

With an expanding EN 50155 portfolio and a proven deployment track record, ORing brings the technical depth that rail programs increasingly demand.

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