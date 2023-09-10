Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 10 Settembre 2023
Aggiornato: 16:35
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

16:17 G20, Lavrov: "L'Occidente perde egemonia nel mondo"

15:44 Torino, 13enne cardiopatica si salva con 'sms' a medico in ferie

15:00 Lega a Pontida con Marine Le Pen, Salvini: "Uniti contro sinistra" - Video

14:50 MotoGp San Marino 2023, Martin trionfa. Bezzecchi e Bagnaia sul podio

14:14 Conte: "Alleanza con Pd? In alcuni casi non ci sono presupposti"

13:48 Milano, sorprende ragazzo nel suo giardino e spara: ferito 17enne

13:24 Ita, Giorgia Meloni su dossier Lufthansa: "Curioso Commissione Ue lo blocchi"

13:06 Mondiali basket, delusione Usa ko anche con Canada

12:41 Italia Viva, Bonetti lascia partito Renzi: ticket con Calenda

12:21 Covid Italia e scuola, cosa deve fare oggi chi è positivo

12:00 MotoGp Misano 2023, David Alonso vince in classe Moto3

11:51 G20, Giorgia Meloni: "Su Ucraina dichiarazione di compromesso ma risultato importante"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Tanmiah Food Company and MHP SE Invests in Poultry Value Chain to Enhance Food Security in Saudi Arabia

10 settembre 2023 | 16.35
LETTURA: 2 minuti

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tanmiah Food Company (TADAWUL: 2281, "Tanmiah" or "The Company") is pleased to announce the signing of the shareholder agreement between its fully owned subsidiary, Desert Hills Veterinary Services Company Limited (DHV) with MHP SE (LSE: MHPC, 'MHP'), the leading international food & agrotech group. This partnership is set to significantly boost food security and self-sufficiency in poultry products in Saudi Arabia.

The signing ceremony was held in Jeddah on 7 September 2023 and was attended by the Chairman of the Board of Tanmiah, His Excellency Sheikh Amr Al-Dabbagh, along with the board members and executive leadership, Saudi Government officials representing ministries, authorities, funds, and centers of excellence and the Ambassador of Ukraine, His Excellency Mr. Anatolii Petrenko. Executive Chair of MHP SE, Dr John Rich, and MENA Managing Director of MHP, Eugene Levterov, represented the Board and MHP at the ceremony.

Building on the foundation laid by the Memorandum of Understanding signed earlier this year, this partnership will see DHV and MHP SE join forces to invest more than SAR 200 million in farming operations with the capacity of more than 1 million parent stock expected to produce approximately 175 million hatching eggs annually, a state-of-the-art hatchery and a poultry feed mill. DHV will hold a 55% stake, while MHP will have a 45% stake in the joint venture.

Zulfiqar Hamadani, CEO of Tanmiah Food Company, remarked, "Our collaboration with MHP signifies more than just a partnership; it represents our commitment to strengthen Saudi Arabia's food security framework. Utilizing our local knowledge combined with global best practices, our portfolio of best-in-class products, services, and solutions demonstrates our commitment to our customers, partners, and the broader objectives of Vision 2030."

Dr John Rich, Executive Chairman of MHP SE, stated, "Deepening our alliance with Tanmiah is a strategic pivot in MHP's global outreach. This partnership is emblematic of our shared vision to integrate international expertise with local insights, ensuring that Saudi Arabia's food security targets are met. Our collective strengths will catalyze transformative advancements in the poultry sector, fostering innovation and setting new benchmarks for excellence. The formation of this joint venture is an important first step. We are committed to a long-term, fruitful relationship that will benefit our organizations, the entire Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the region. We will continue pursuing strategic opportunities in the region, seeking to capitalize on our expertise. "

Ahmed Bin Sharaf Osilan, Executive Board Member and Managing Director of Tanmiah Food Company, commented: "Our partnership with MHP is a strategic step to delivering sustainable value to our stakeholders and making significant strides towards Vision 2030. As we are working towards boosting food security and self-reliance in Saudi Arabia, we are building facilities that are critical in the entire poultry ecosystem in Saudi Arabia, increasing non-oil GDP private sector contribution, local employment opportunities, and knowledge transfer."

The signing of the shareholder agreement is a decisive step in establishing the joint venture company after the necessary approvals, including clearance from the General Authority for Competition of Saudi Arabia and other relevant jurisdictions, are secured.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2206282/Tanmiah_sign.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tanmiah-food-company-and-mhp-se-invests-in-poultry-value-chain-to-enhance-food-security-in-saudi-arabia-301922704.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN05193 en US Alimentazione ICT Agricoltura_E_Allevamento Economia_E_Finanza Enhance food security This partnership agrotech group leading international food
Vedi anche
Guerra tra Ucraina e Russia al G20 in India
News to go
Covid e scuola, presidi preoccupati per aumento contagi
News to go
Lavoro, Istat: "Forza lavoro in Italia sta invecchiando"
News to go
Caro spesa, acquisti calano del 4,5% in un anno
News to go
Usa, la scoperta degli studenti che spiazza la Nasa
News to go
Meteo, weekend con clima estivo: punte di 33-35 gradi
News to go
India destinata a diventare terzo mercato consumo entro 2027
News to go
Vacanze, oltre 11 milioni di italiani in viaggio a settembre
News to go
Regina Elisabetta, il ricordo di re Carlo a un anno dalla morte
News to go
Violenza su donne, Bongiorno: "Con Codice Rosso rafforzata velocità d'intervento"
News to go
Covid Italia, contagi in aumento nell'ultima settimana
News to go
Omicidio Saman Abbas, al via il processo
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza