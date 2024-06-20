Tata Communications Hosted SASE redefines next-gen networking & security

MUMBAI, India, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Communications today announced the launch of its Unified/ Single-Vendor Hosted Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) for global enterprises. In partnership with Versa Networks, a leader in AI-powered Unified SASE, Tata Communications Hosted SASE, converges software-defined wide area networks (SD-WAN) and secure service edge (SSE) capabilities in a single pass technology enabling future ready businesses to fully harness the power and potential of cloud-based environments through exceptional performance, zero-trust security, ease of use, and cost effectiveness.

Hosted and managed end-to-end by Tata Communications, the solution offers secure, scalable, and agile deployment. The company's cross domain expertise across network, security and cloud, delivers a seamless operational management and integration with existing systems for enterprises, ensuring robust support throughout their journey.

As enterprises increasingly adopt hybrid working, SD-WAN and a digital-first approach, their distributed network architecture increases vulnerability to cyberattacks, and hence the need for robust SSE solutions. A study commissioned by Tata Communications with Omdia identified that secure remote working was the top driver (49%) for adopting SASE solutions in global businesses, followed closely by simplified and integrated security models (43%). Furthermore, when implementing SASE, nearly half of businesses cited siloed security and networks teams as a key challenge.

Tata Communications Hosted SASE is uniquely positioned to address these challenges. The company is harnessing its globally distributed network for delivering Hosted SASE ensuring carrier grade connectivity and superior performance. It also offers advanced detection and real-time protection via a cyber threat intelligence platform that generates insights by aggregating data from Tata Communications' network and other leading industry sources.

"Our customers operate in a hyperconnected environment, so it is vital that they are able to access data anytime anywhere without compromising on security or user experience," said Srinivasan CR, Executive Vice President-Cloud and Cybersecurity Services & Chief Digital Officer, Tata Communications. "Our Hosted SASE solution powers global businesses with secure communication and collaboration weaving all of their data and applications into a single digital fabric that enables end-to-end control and visibility."

Tata Communications Hosted SASE's single pass technology ensures unified visibility and control of network traffic along with actionable insights to optimize network performance. This helps enterprises to avoid complexities and delays in managing an ever-growing stack of point solutions. Furthermore, they can also improve their return on investment — with Tata Communications Hosted SASE, the cost of ownership is estimated to be nearly 40% lower than deploying point solutions.

"As workforces become increasingly hybrid, there has never been a more important time to deliver something radically different, as every customer is unique and needs flexibility when determining how a SASE architecture fits into their environment. With the Hosted SASE, Tata Communications has set a new standard for enterprise security and connectivity for enterprises," said Mouli S, SVP & CTO, Hinduja Global Solutions.

"We are thrilled to deepen our partnership with Tata Communications," said Kelly Ahuja, CEO, Versa Networks. "Their Hosted SASE offering will help enterprises drive business transformation while enhancing security posture and providing a better user-to-app experience. Delivering this via a single platform and fully leveraging their global network footprint allows Tata Communications to create differentiation through data sovereignty and regulatory compliance."

"Remote working, connectivity to clouds and collaboration are key enterprise considerations. But each comes with security risks. SASE helps simplify and integrate enterprise security models," said Brian Washburn, Research Director, Omdia. "Tata Communications' Hosted SASE solution marks a first for its type of implementation globally, combining the provider's high-performance global network with enhanced security for enterprises to connect, communicate and collaborate more safely."

Click here to learn more about Tata Communications Hosted SASE.

About Versa Networks

Versa, the leader in single-vendor Unified SASE platforms, delivers AI/ML-powered SSE and SD-WAN solutions. The platform provides networking and security with true multitenancy, and sophisticated analytics via the cloud, on-premises, or as a blended combination of both to meet SASE requirements for small to extremely large enterprises and service providers. Thousands of customers globally, with hundreds of thousands of sites and millions of users, trust Versa with their mission critical networks and security. Versa is privately held and funded by Sequoia Capital, Mayfield, Artis Ventures, Verizon Ventures, Comcast Ventures, BlackRock, Liberty Global Ventures, Princeville Capital, RPS Ventures, and Triangle Peak Partners. For more information, visit https://www.versa-networks.com or follow Versa on LinkedIn and X (Twitter) @versanetworks.

About Tata Communications

A part of the Tata Group, Tata Communications (NSE: TATACOMM) (BSE: 500483) is a global digital ecosystem enabler powering today's fast-growing digital economy in more than 190 countries and territories. Leading with trust, it enables digital transformation of enterprises globally with collaboration and connected solutions, core and next gen connectivity, cloud hosting and security solutions and media services. 300 of the Fortune 500 companies are its customers and the company connects businesses to 80% of the world's cloud giants. For more information, please visit www.tatacommunications.com

Follow us on: Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram

Forward-looking and cautionary statements

Certain words and statements in this release concerning Tata Communications and its prospects, and other statements, including those relating to Tata Communications' expected financial position, business strategy, the future development of Tata Communications' operations, and the general economy in India, are forward-looking statements. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including financial, regulatory and environmental, as well as those relating to industry growth and trend projections, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of Tata Communications, or industry results, to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from such forward-looking statements include, among others, failure to increase the volume of traffic on Tata Communications' network; failure to develop new products and services that meet customer demands and generate acceptable margins; failure to successfully complete commercial testing of new technology and information systems to support new products and services, including voice transmission services; failure to stabilize or reduce the rate of price compression on certain of the company's communications services; failure to integrate strategic acquisitions and changes in government policies or regulations of India and, in particular, changes relating to the administration of Tata Communications' industry; and, in general, the economic, business and credit conditions in India. Additional factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from such forward-looking statements, many of which are not in Tata Communications' control, include, but are not limited to, those risk factors discussed in Tata Communications Limited's Annual Reports.

The Annual Reports of Tata Communications Limited are available at www.tatacommunications.com. Tata Communications is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements.

© 2024 Tata Communications Ltd. All rights reserved.

TATA COMMUNICATIONS and TATA are trademarks or registered trademarks of Tata Sons Private Limited in India and certain countries.

Logo : https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2268954/Tata_Communications_Logo.jpgLogo : https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2443609/Versa_Networks_Logo_Logo.jpg