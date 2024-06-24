TCL Collects Multiple 2024 Red Dot Awards for Outstanding Product Design

PARIS, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading consumer electronics brand TCL has been recognised for its exceptional design of four products within its television and soundbar series at this years Red Dot Awards - reinforcing Global No.2 TV brand TCL's position as a pioneer in innovation and design excellence.

The Red Dot Award, established over 60 years ago, is highly recognised as an international endorsement and the benchmark for outstanding design. This year's awards specifically honour TCL's groundbreaking advancements in the fields of visual and audio technology.

"Our commitment to inspiring greatness through innovation and quality drives us to continually push the boundaries of technology and design. These awards reaffirm our dedication to delivering high-quality, affordable products that enhance the lives of our consumers that has gained us the position of the world's top two TV brand", commented Stefan Streit, CMO of TCL Europe.

Shane Lee, General Manager of TCL Design Innovation Center (DIC), said: "Design is at the core of TCL's innovation. We strive to create products that are both aesthetically pleasing and highly functional, often becoming the centrepiece of the home. By combining advanced technology with our design philosophy, we aim to surpass consumer expectations and redefine home technology. We are proud that all our 2024 TV and soundbar products have received prestigious design awards."

As TCL continues to innovate in design and technology, its commitment to enhancing the viewing experience extends to sports entertainment, exemplified by its extensive sports partnerships - supporting national football teams and partnering with iconic athletes to elevate the viewing experiences of sports fans worldwide. These partnerships underscore TCL's dedication to connecting with sports enthusiasts and enriching their entertainment experiences across various sporting disciplines.

Continued Commitment to Excellence

Winning the 2024 Red Dot Awards demonstrates TCL's unwavering commitment to excellence in design and innovation. TCL continues to set industry standards by integrating advanced technology with user-centric designs.

Efforts in enhancing picture and sound quality with innovative technologies have significantly enriched the viewing experience, making it more personalised and intuitive. As households around the world prepare to immerse themselves in the excitement of the upcoming summer sports events, TCL's extensive sports partnerships underscore its dedication to enhancing the entertainment experience. Proudly chosen by millions, TCL's ecosystem of connected devices ensures that fans enjoy the games from the comfort of their homes.

Award winning products:

TCL 2024 QD-Mini LED TV Series - 115X955 Max: Unmatched Precision and Performance

The TCL 115 X955 Max is a pinnacle of advanced technology and superior design. This series combines full array QD-Mini LED, 4K HDR Premium 5000, and 144Hz Motion Clarity Pro to deliver powerfully precise contrasts and vibrant, colourful HDR picture quality. With Game Master Pro 3.0, 144Hz VRR, FreeSync Premium Pro and a 240Hz Game Accelerator, the X955 Max is tailored for an exceptional HDR experience across movies, streaming, sports, and games. It supports the latest HDR formats, including HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Vision IQ.

The X955 Max is equipped with the most advanced Smart TV system: Google TV with Google Assistant built-in, providing seamless access to a vast array of content with integrated hands-free voice control. The ONKYO speakers and integrated subwoofer deliver immersive 6.2.2 Dolby Atmos sound quality, enhancing the audio experience whether through the TV itself or via a TCL soundbar.

TCL TV C65 & P75 Series: Advanced Visual and HDR Excellence

The TCL C65 Series combines QLED PRO, 4K HDR Pro, and Motion Clarity to deliver colourful, sharp HDR picture quality. This series features the Game Master 3.0, 120Hz Full HD Game Accelerator (available in 55, 65, 75, and 85 inches), and a 240Hz Full HD game accelerator for the 98-inch model. It supports the latest HDR formats, including HDR10+ and Dolby Vision, making it the perfect companion for enjoying HDR movies, games, sports, and entertainment.

The TCL P75 Series combines 4K HDR, Wide Colour Gamut, and Motion Clarity to offer colourful and sharp HDR picture quality. This series includes the Game Master 3.0 and supports the most up-to-date HDR formats, including HDR10+ and Dolby Vision, ensuring it is the best companion for enjoying HDR movies, games, sports, and entertainment.

TCL S5/S4 Series Home Theatre Soundbar: Immersive Audio Experience

The TCL S5 & S4 Series Home Theatre Soundbar is designed to deliver an immersive audio experience for everyone. Its sleek design seamlessly integrates with various interior styles, adding a touch of personality & warmth to any living space. Users can opt for a package with an additional subwoofer to enhance the sound quality. Building upon the visual characteristics of previous-generation products, it incorporates a distinctive light strip on the top to resonate with the "Cosmic Line" signature design element of the TCL soundbars product portfolio while offering users a smart interactive experience.

TCL's recognition at the 2024 Red Dot Awards reflects the company's ongoing dedication to design excellence and innovation. It remains committed to enhancing user experiences across its product range, including partnerships in sports entertainment. As TCL continues to innovate, it aims to bring joy and quality into homes worldwide, ensuring that every moment of entertainment is enjoyed to the fullest.

*Product appearance and functionality vary between markets. Please contact your nearest TCL office for product information

About TCL

TCL is a fast-growing consumer electronics company and a leader in the global television industry. Founded in 1981, it now operates in more than 160 markets around the world. TCL specialises in the research, development, and manufacturing of consumer electronics products ranging from TVs, audio, and smart home appliances. Visit the TCL website at https://www.tcl.com.

