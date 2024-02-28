Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 28 Febbraio 2024
comunicato stampa

TCL Ranked as Global Top 2 TV Brand for Two Consecutive Years

28 febbraio 2024 | 08.05
HONG KONG, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL Electronics, a leading consumer electronics brand, has again been recognized as the Global Top 2 TV Brand by the market research company Omdia.

According to Omdia's Global TV Sets Report 2023, TCL has maintained its second position in the global TV market by brand for the second year in a row, with a total of 25.26 million units in TV shipment which represents a 12.5% market share. This achievement was driven in part by the company's successful premium TV offerings, which include a series of Mini LED TVs that were introduced in 2023. This product segment has experienced rapid growth in recent years and continues to enjoy remarkable market demands.

With the goal of expanding and enhancing its premium TV product portfolio, TCL launched the world's first Mini LED TV back in 2019, also making it the first company to mass-produce Mini LED TVs. With its multiple proprietary Mini LED technologies and strong algorithm capabilities, TCL is delivering unparalleled display quality and a premium viewing experience with its TVs.

TCL has also released a series of Mini LED TVs measuring 98 inches and above in the past year. Notably, the world's largest 115-inch QD-Mini LED TV made its debut in North America during CES 2024, boasting over 20,000 local dimming zones and a peak brightness of 5,000 nits.

In 2024, TCL remains dedicated to raising the bar for Mini LED TV technologies and inspiring greatness among users worldwide through its innovations.

About TCL Electronics

TCL Electronics (1070.HK) is a leading consumer electronics brand and leader in the global television industry. TCL now operates in more than 160 markets around the world. The company specializes in the research, development, and manufacturing of consumer electronics products ranging from TVs, audio, home appliances, mobile devices, smart glasses, commercial displays, and more. Visit the TCL website at https://www.tcl.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2348546/image.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tcl-ranked-as-global-top-2-tv-brand-for-two-consecutive-years-302072702.html

