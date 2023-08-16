Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 16 Agosto 2023
Aggiornato: 06:00
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

00:03 Palio Siena dell'Assunta oggi 16 agosto 2023, orario e come vederlo in tv

22:29 Ferragosto, incidenti e morti oggi in montagna

22:15 Europei volley femminile, Italia-Romania 3-0 a Verona: Egonu in panchina

21:54 Atp Cincinnati 2023, Musetti e Sonego al secondo turno

21:50 Neymar in Arabia Saudita, Al Hilal presenta la stella - Video

21:06 Salario minimo, Fratoianni e Calenda: "200mila firme per petizione"

19:42 Ucraina in Nato se cede territori, Kiev: "Ipotesi ridicola"

18:40 Libia, violenti scontri a Tripoli: due morti e oltre 30 feriti

18:32 Musk-Zuckerberg, Sangiuliano: "Sfida in nostro sito? Parliamone"

18:07 Berlino, vandalizzato memoriale per vittime gay del nazismo

17:28 Bergamo, si tuffa nel Serio e annega: morto 37enne

16:24 Benzina a 2,7 euro, il prezzo record su A8 Varese-Milano

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Tejas Networks wins Rs. 7,492 crore (approx. USD 900 million) order for BSNL's Pan-India 4G/5G network

16 agosto 2023 | 06.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BENGALURU, India, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tejas Networks Limited (BSE: 540595) (NSE: TEJASNET) (the "Company") today announced that it has executed a Master Contract for supply, support and annual maintenance services of its Radio Access Network (the "RAN") equipment for BSNL's Pan-India 4G/5G network, with Tata Consultancy Services Limited (the "TCS") (BSE: 532540) (NSE: TCS).

As a part of this contract, the Company received a Purchase Order from TCS for Rs 7,492 crore (approx. USD 900 million) to supply its latest 4G/5G RAN equipment for approximately 100,000 sites, which will be executed during the calendar years 2023 and 2024. The company won this order after successfully completing extensive trials as part of a consortium led by TCS.

Mr. Anand Athreya, CEO and Managing Director of Tejas Networks said, "We are delighted to be selected as the sole supplier of 4G/5G RAN equipment for one of the largest mobile networks in the world. Our cutting-edge portfolio of baseband and radio products will enable BSNL to roll out a scalable and cost-effective network that meets world-class performance and quality standards. This also furthers our mission to create India's first global-scale telecom and networking products company with an end-to-end suite of wireless and wireline offerings."

Mr. Arnob Roy, COO and Executive Director of Tejas Networks said, "We are proud to be a member of the TCS consortium that has put the country on the world map in a highly competitive, deep-technology segment. We are committed to collaborating with our consortium partners to ensure a best-in-class service experience for BSNL subscribers, both consumers and businesses, around the country."

Dr. Kumar N. Sivarajan, CTO of Tejas Networks said, "Our state-of-the-art 4G/5G RAN products were subjected to rigorous field testing by BSNL for nearly eighteen months before being chosen for this large-scale commercial deployment. This win is a true testament to the engineering excellence and innovation prowess of our R&D team that successfully developed and delivered an industry-leading product in a complex technology area in record time."

For more information, visit Tejas Networks at http://www.tejasnetworks.com or contact Investor Relations: ir@india.tejasnetworks.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/826177/Tejas_Networks_Logo.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tejas-networks-wins-rs-7-492-crore-approx-usd-900-million-order-for-bsnls-pan-india-4g5g-network-301901901.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN85536 en US ICT ICT ICT ICT ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza Tata Consultancy Services Limited it has executed India rete
Vedi anche
News to go
Caro prezzi, frena la voglia di vacanza
News to go
Migranti, sbarchi aumentati del 115,18% in un anno
News to go
Milano capitale delle multe
News to go
Turismo, estate 2023 al di sotto delle aspettative
News to go
Afghanistan, due anni fa la salita al potere dei Talebani
News to go
Pnrr, Sindaci a Piantedosi: “Preoccupati per opere”
News to go
Pnrr, da Mef 2,4 miliardi di euro aggiuntivi contro caro prezzi
News to go
Ucraina, attacchi russi su Kherson e Odessa
News to go
Spazio, astronauti su un asteroide per salvare la Terra: il progetto Nasa
News to go
Migranti, sbarcati a Napoli 76 naufraghi a bordo della Life Support
News to go
Corea del Nord, l'ordine di Kim: "Produrre più missili"
News to go
Bardonecchia, 60 sfollati dopo la frana
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza