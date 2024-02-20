Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 20 Febbraio 2024
comunicato stampa

TerraPay appoints Ruben Salazar Genovez, former Head of Visa Direct, as President

20 febbraio 2024 | 04.31
LETTURA: 3 minuti

LONDON, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TerraPay, a global money movement company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ruben Salazar Genovez, recently the Global Head of Visa Direct, as President.

As a seasoned veteran of the payments industry with experience at Visa, Citibank, Barclays and Mastercard, Mr Salazar Genovez has established himself as a respected leader in the payments industry. Prior to joining TerraPay, he served as the Head of Visa Direct globally where he successfully spearheaded various initiatives contributing to the growth and transformation of Visa's money movement offering.

As President of TerraPay, Mr Salazar Genovez will be responsible for defining the company's strategic vision for global expansion and the development of its payments infrastructure and non-card network capabilities. Leveraging his deep expertise in the payments sector, he will drive the implementation of innovative strategies to further strengthen TerraPay's position as a leading player in cross-border money movement and non-traditional payments.

Ruben Salazar Genovez, President, TerraPay, said: "I am truly honored to join TerraPay as President during such an exciting phase of its journey. TerraPay has already demonstrated its ability to revolutionize cross-border payments, and I am excited to contribute to the next chapter of its success. With a strong foundation in place, I am confident that we can accelerate our global expansion and develop new, innovative solutions that will shape the future of the payments landscape."

TerraPay's Board of Directors is confident that Mr Salazar Genovez's extensive experience and strategic insights will be instrumental in driving the company's growth and expanding its global footprint. His appointment reflects TerraPay's commitment to attracting top-tier talent to fuel its ambitious global expansion plans.

Ambar Sur, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, TerraPay, said: "Ruben Salazar is an exceptional addition to our leadership team, and we are thrilled to welcome him as President of TerraPay. His deep knowledge of the payments industry, coupled with his proven track record in driving global growth, will be invaluable as we continue to expand our presence worldwide. We are confident that under Ruben's leadership, TerraPay will continue to revolutionize the payments and money movement landscape and meet evolving customer demands."

Ani Sane, Co-Founder and Chief Business Officer, TerraPay, said: "Ruben's servant leadership approach and client-centric perspective will help us accelerate our commercial efforts and strategic partnerships, deepening our participation in the market. We are delighted to welcome Ruben to the TerraPay family."

About TerraPay:

TerraPay simplifies the movement of money everywhere – providing a single connection to the most expansive cross-border payments network regulated in 30 global markets and enabling payments to 140+ receive countries, 210+ send countries, 7.5Bn+ bank accounts and 2.1Bn+ mobile wallets. TerraPay is on a mission to connect a borderless financial world, making moving money everywhere instant, reliable, transparent and fully compliant. TerraPay pushes the boundaries for global businesses – ranging from banks, fintechs and money-transfer operators to travel businesses, creator economy platforms and e-commerce marketplaces – while driving financial inclusion in even the most inaccessible markets. Founded in 2014, TerraPay is headquartered in London, with global offices in Bangalore, Dubai, Miami, Bogota, Dar es Salaam, Kampala, Hague, Dakar, Joburg, Nairobi, Milan, Singapore and is expanding rapidly, having received funding from leading investors, including the IFC (the World Bank), Prime Ventures, Partech Africa and Visa.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2341807/TerraPay.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1222771/TerraPay_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/terrapay-appoints-ruben-salazar-genovez-former-head-of-visa-direct-as-president-302064575.html

