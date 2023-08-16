Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 16 Agosto 2023
Aggiornato: 10:22
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

10:09 Calciomercato Napoli, pronta nuova offerta per Gabri Veiga

10:03 Palio di Siena 2023, la Contrada della Chiocciola vince la provaccia

09:57 Calciomercato Milan, fari puntati su Pellegrino e Koulierakis

09:49 Calciomercato Roma, Zapata si complica: ultime news

09:35 E' morto Darren Kent, attore di 'Il trono di spade' aveva 36 anni

08:59 Etna in eruzione, allerta oggi sale a 'preallarme'

08:47 Caldo Italia, anticiclone alla riscossa con picchi di 40°C: ecco da quando, previsioni meteo

08:11 Atp Cincinnati 2023, Alcaraz agli ottavi. Esordio vincente per Sonego

07:47 Libia, scontri tra milizie a Tripoli: 27 morti e oltre 100 feriti

07:39 Brescia, finisce con la moto in una scarpata: morto 73enne

07:21 Ucraina, servizi Kiev 'firmano' attacchi a ponte Crimea: i video alla Cnn

00:03 Palio Siena dell'Assunta oggi 16 agosto 2023, orario e come vederlo in tv

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Tetra Pharm Technologies inaugurates new R&D, manufacturing and production facility

16 agosto 2023 | 09.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

The Danish biotech company, Tetra Pharm Technologies, announces completion of its new purpose-built headquarters facility to support long-term growth plans.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Located approx. 40 kilometers north of Copenhagen firmly within Medicon Valley – the leading international life science cluster spanning the Greater Copenhagen region and southern Sweden – the newly established 4,000 sqm facility represents a significant milestone in Tetra Pharm Technologies' journey of planned growth and expansion.

Former manufacturing site of medical solutions company Ambu A/S, the facility has undergone extensive construction and building upgrades to accommodate the specific needs of Tetra Pharm Technologies to enlarge its manufacturing capacity, bolster and streamline its production capabilities, and provide an optimal environment for the company's ambitious R&D activities.

"As a pharmaceutical company committed to improve quality of life for our patients, moving into this state-of-the-art headquarters facility is a momentous occasion. The new site empowers us to elevate our research and development efforts, expand and improve operational efficiency, and ultimately, enhance the accessibility of our innovative pharmaceutical drugs to patients as part of our market expansion", says Martin Rose, CEO, Tetra Pharm Technologies.

The spacious facility provides Tetra Pharm Technologies with the opportunity to cultivate a dynamic and collaborative work environment for its valued employees enabling cross-functional teams to collaborate seamlessly.

Tetra Pharm Technologies will continue operating its existing manufacturing and production facility, located in Hillerød. The original facility will transition into a dedicated pilot plant allowing the company to conduct thorough tests, trials, and evaluations without interfering with the operations at its new headquarters facility.

Martin Rose, CEO, Tetra Pharm Technologies, added, "We recognize the immense value of our original manufacturing and production site, which has been the birthplace of our company. Retaining it as a test site will enable us to preserve our strong focus on scientific innovation for the ultimate benefit of our patients."

About Tetra Pharm Technologies

Tetra Pharm Technologies is a Danish biopharmaceutical company established in 2018 with a vision to be a leader in research and development of pharmaceutical drugs for the treatment of diseases related to the endocannabinoid system.

For more information, please visit www.tetrapharm.eu

For further information:Martin Caspersencap@tetrapharm.eu+45 61224241

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2184861/Tetra_Pharm_Technologies_Site_OL.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2184862/TPT_Logo.jpg

 

 

 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tetra-pharm-technologies-inaugurates-new-rd-manufacturing-and-production-facility-301899619.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN82955 en US Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Chimica_E_Farmacia Salute_E_Benessere Altro ICT Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza The Danish biotech company production facility facility inaugurates new R&D
Vedi anche
News to go
Caro prezzi, frena la voglia di vacanza
News to go
Migranti, sbarchi aumentati del 115,18% in un anno
News to go
Milano capitale delle multe
News to go
Turismo, estate 2023 al di sotto delle aspettative
News to go
Afghanistan, due anni fa la salita al potere dei Talebani
News to go
Pnrr, Sindaci a Piantedosi: “Preoccupati per opere”
News to go
Pnrr, da Mef 2,4 miliardi di euro aggiuntivi contro caro prezzi
News to go
Ucraina, attacchi russi su Kherson e Odessa
News to go
Spazio, astronauti su un asteroide per salvare la Terra: il progetto Nasa
News to go
Migranti, sbarcati a Napoli 76 naufraghi a bordo della Life Support
News to go
Corea del Nord, l'ordine di Kim: "Produrre più missili"
News to go
Bardonecchia, 60 sfollati dopo la frana
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza