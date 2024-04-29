Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 29 Aprile 2024
The 2023 ICPC World Finals Concludes with Spectacular Showcase of Programming Talent in Luxor

29 aprile 2024 | 06.28
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LUXOR, Egypt, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 46th and 47th International Collegiate Programming Contest (ICPC) World Finals concluded on April 18. A total of 263 teams from over 50 countries took part in the five-hour competition.

The ICPC World Finals in Egypt was a postponed and combined edition of World Finals 2022 and 2023. The Championship of the 46th World Finals was awarded to the Peking University team who solved 10 of the 11 problems. And the Championship of the 47th World Finals went to the team from National Research University Higher School of Economics, who completed 9 of 11 problems.

"For the past few years, we have maintained an over-3-billion-dollar investment in fundamental research every year, including investing to help enlarge the international contest community. We constantly welcome the world's top talent to join us and tackle cutting-edge challenges from the ICT industry together," Liu Shaowei, President of Huawei's European Research Institute, said.

ICPC stands as the most prestigious annual gathering of programmers, where the brightest minds from universities worldwide meet and compete against each other. During ICPC meets, teams of three put their algorithmic mastery to the test to unravel intricate problems within five hours.

This year marked Huawei's fourth year as ICPC World Finals' Diamond Sponsor. In addition to the main competition, the company also organized "ICPC Challenge powered by Huawei," a supplemental mock session of the ICPC World Finals where experts from the company design algorithmic problems derived from real industrial scenarios. The Challenge is intended to share cutting-edge industrial knowledge with students to give them pragmatic understandings of how to propel technological progress that can directly benefit humankind in near term.

To date, the company has organized a series of contest activities in partnership with the ICPC Foundation, including the ICPC Challenge powered by Huawei, ICPC Training Camps, the ICPC Challenge Championship powered by Huawei and so on. This continuous investment reflects the company's commitment to improve overall skill levels and expand the talent pool of the international coding community.

An online ICPC Challenge powered by Huawei, a two-week marathon, will start on May 6th.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2399370/ICPC_World_Finals_Competition_Luxor.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-2023-icpc-world-finals-concludes-with-spectacular-showcase-of-programming-talent-in-luxor-302129707.html

