Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 29 Novembre 2023
Aggiornato: 15:39
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

15:36 Da 'Soledad' di de Giovanni a 'Lo Scambio' di Grisham, 10 libri sotto l'Albero

15:32 Corte Ue diritti umani condanna l'Italia per minori in hotspot Taranto

15:22 Usa, cade l'albero di Natale della Casa Bianca: colpa del forte vento

15:15 Jannik Sinner, la gioia di mamma Siglinde: tanto orgoglio e poche parole

14:45 Ucraina, Nato: "Prepariamoci a lotta lunga e dura"

14:36 Caso Cospito, gup Roma dispone rinvio a giudizio per Delmastro: andrà a processo

14:26 'Dimore storiche in Abruzzo', oggi la prima guida all'Accademia di San Luca a Roma

14:26 Israele-Hamas, trattative per ostaggi: il 'regista' è il direttore della Cia

14:20 Russia, Mosca propone obbligo 'patto di lealtà' per stranieri in visita

14:15 Pensioni 2024, a gennaio arriva l'aumento: ultime news

13:54 Giorgia Meloni tra i più influenti d'Europa, surclassa Emmanuel Macron

13:46 Pnrr, Urso: "Da riprogrammazione al sistema imprese 12,4 miliardi in più"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

The 2023 Understanding China Conference Is Set to Kick Off in Guangzhou China

29 novembre 2023 | 15.39
LETTURA: 2 minuti

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2023 "Understanding China" International Conference ("the Conference"), hosted by China Institute for Innovation & Development Strategy ("CIIDS"), is set to take place in Guangzhou from December 1 to 3. The conference, themed "China's New Endeavors Amid Unprecedented Global Changes—Expanding the Convergence of Interests and Building a Community of Shared Future", will bring together renowned politicians, strategists, scholars, entrepreneurs, foreign diplomats in China, representatives of international organizations and multinational companies in China to engage in dialogue with Chinese government officials, scholars, and entrepreneurs.

The conference plans a series of activities to promote communication, including short video collections and exhibitions, keynote speeches, and telling Chinese stories in English, while also releasing a series of documentaries that depict the modern image of China.

The short video collection and exhibition, "China in the Eyes of the Young —Chinese and Foreign Short Videos Screening and Award Ceremony", aims at gathering superior resources from overseas and promoting the initiative and enthusiasm of global youth in focusing on and telling Chinese stories. The event invites young creative teams, major universities, and individuals to collect excellent short video works with global vision.

During the conference, CIIDS will partner with China Global Television Network (CGTN) to co-host a special event where distinguished guests with different backgrounds share their stories on how to understand China, each from their own perspective. They included Yves Leterme, former Belgian Prime Minister; Moon Chung-in, chairman of Sejong Institute in South Korea; Martin Jacques, renowned China expert; Mushahid Hussain Syed, chairman of the Defense Committee of the Pakistani Senate; Wang Jian, academician at the Chinese Academy of Engineering; and Vikram Channa, vice president of Content at Discovery Networks Asia-Pacific.

The Stories of China Retold in EnglishChallenge is gearing up for another round. This event provides a platform for young people to promote Chinese culture through English recitation, creative speeches, dramatic monologues, or showcasing Chinese talents. Since 2020, the initiative has drawn over 300,000 young people from around the globe.

An Exchange On China, jointly launched by CIIDS and Discovery Channel, is a six-episode series designed to provide the international community with a better understanding of China in the new era.

Please visit http://ddzg.ciids.cn/trends/ and https://youtu.be/j8NkP3BXZdI?si=9rdX-MnHQ2J0JIO1 for more information.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j8NkP3BXZdI 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-2023-understanding-china-conference-is-set-to-kick-off-in-guangzhou-china-302000828.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN80578 en US Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero ICT Media_E_Pubblicita Media_E_Pubblicita Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Economia_E_Finanza AltroAltro Cina China Institute for Innovation multinational companies in China Canton
Vedi anche
News to go
Israele-Hamas, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Papa Francesco, come sta: ultime news sullo stato di salute
News to go
Grecia-Gb, lite per marmi Partenone: Sunak cancella incontro con Mitsotakis
News to go
Ucraina nella Nato, Stoltenberg: "Traguardo più vicino che mai"
News to go
Pnrr, Meloni: "Da Ue via libera a pagamento quarta rata"
News to go
Polmoniti nei bambini, boom di casi anche in Francia
News to go
Bollette, niente proroga al mercato tutelato
News to go
Lavoro, da ingegneri a operai: ecco le figure professionali introvabili
News to go
Ondata di maltempo al Centro-Sud, allerta gialla in 9 regioni
News to go
Israele-Hamas, tregua prorogata di due giorni
News to go
Vertice Onu sul clima a Dubai, Biden non ci sarà
News to go
Bill Gates: "Grazie a IA settimana lavorativa ridotta in futuro"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza