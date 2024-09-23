Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 23 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 05:02
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

The 2024 Hengshui Lake Marathon successfully finished

23 settembre 2024 | 04.24
LETTURA: 1 minuti

The breeze flows from the lakeside, when runners chase the wind.

HENGSHUI, China, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As autumn deepens, the Hengshui Lake Marathon heats up. The 2024 Hengshui Lake Marathon kicked off at 7:30 AM today, with 20,000 participants from 26 countries and regions, including China, Ethiopia, Kenya, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Singapore, Japan, and Belarus, gathering by Hengshui Lake to race together.

After intense competition, Peiyou Feng claimed the men's marathon championship title with a time of 2:10:13, while Zhongrui Guo closely followed, securing the silver medal with a time of 2:10:25, and Tianyu Chen took the bronze with a time of 2:10:26. In the women's category, Cuomu Ciren won the women's marathon championship with a time of 2:26:47. Xia Zhou and Dan Li took the silver and bronze medals with times of 2:29:59 and 2:32:10, respectively.

Benard Kipkorir from Kenya and Atalel Anmut Dargie from Ethiopia won the men's and women's marathon titles in 2:09:57 and 2:23:39 respectively. Mekuant Ayenew Gebre from Ethiopia secured the silver medal in the men's marathon with a time of 2:10:06, while Berhane Tsegay Tekle from Eritrea took the bronze medal with a time of 2:10:10. In the women's category, Volha Mazuronak from Belarus finished in the second place with a time of 2:25:09, and Derartu Hailu from Ethiopia took the third place with a time of 2:25:57.

Let's look forward to meeting again at the 2025 Hengshui Lake Marathon.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2512279/The_2024_Hengshui_Lake_Marathon_successfully_finished.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-2024-hengshui-lake-marathon-successfully-finished-302255002.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN12660 en US Media_E_Pubblicita Sport Sport Turismo Turismo chase when runners chase Lake Marathon successfully Marathon Oil Corporation
Vedi anche
News to go
Referendum su cittadinanza, raccolta firme fino al 30 settembre
News to go
Bonus Befana in anticipo
News to go
Alluvione Emilia-Romagna, oggi allerta arancione
News to go
Ucraina, von der Leyen: "Prestito Ue da 35 miliardi di euro"
News to go
Consumi deboli e Pil fermo in III trimestre, l'allarme di Confcommercio
News to go
Napoli, al via G7 cultura: debutto per il neo ministro Giuli
News to go
Maltempo Emilia-Romagna, piogge torrenziali ed esondazioni: la situazione
News to go
Google, stop da Tribunale Ue a multa da 1,5 miliardi di euro
Antonio Marras omaggia Anna Maria Pierangeli e la Hollywood di James Dean
News to go
Usa, Donald Trump lancia una piattaforma di criptovalute
News to go
Nuova commissione Ue, la squadra di Ursula
News to go
Coldiretti: "Export del cibo cresce del doppio (+15,7%) a luglio"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza