"The 55th All Japan Nishikigoi Show" to Decide World's Number One Nishikigoi of Year

OJIYA, Japan, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The All Japan Nishikigoi Promotion Association, a group of "nishikigoi" (ornamental carp) breeders and dealers, will hold the "55th All Japan Nishikigoi Show" at Tokyo Ryutsu Center on January 25 and 26, 2025 to decide the world's best nishikigoi of the year.

Image1: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108528/202501102709/_prw_PI2fl_V5BG1nb5.jpg

There has been a competitive show in the past where nishikigoi fetched a whopping 200 million yen (approximately $1.28 million), and the circle of nishikigoi lovers is expanding worldwide due in part to the booming online auctions in recent years. The upcoming competitive show will bring together nishikigoi from Europe, America, Southeast Asia, and India, aiming for the "best nishikigoi" award.

The national competitive nishikigoi show, first launched in the 1960s, has been attracting bigger and bigger nishikigoi with the times. Nowadays, koi, or carp measuring about one meter in length are contenders for the grand champion title. The moment when the world's top nishikigoi is selected among the first-rate koi collected worldwide is absolutely a world championship for nishikigoi.

Furthermore, with growing popularity abroad, the competitive show will be live-streamed so that more people can enjoy this annual event. They can enjoy witnessing at home the moment of a nishikigoi being recognized and shining as the best in the world.

The "world's number one" nishikigoi to be decided: The 55th All Japan Nishikigoi ShowLive streaming begins at 9 a.m. on January 24, 2025 at https://youtube.com/live/EWnlmQ92oh4

About the 55th All Japan Nishikigoi ShowDate and time: January 25 (Saturday) 9:00-17:00, January 26 (Sunday) 9:00-14:00

*General visitors are prohibited in the 55th All Japan Nishikigoi Show venue while the competitive session is underway on January 24.

Venue: First Exhibition Hall, Tokyo Ryutsu CenterAddress: 6-1-1 Heiwajima, Ota Ward, TokyoAdmission fee: 1,000 yen for the entire two-day eventOrganizer: All Japan Nishikigoi Promotion AssociationSponsors: Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, Tokyo Metropolitan Government, Niigata PrefectureCosponsors: Zen Nippon Airinkai, Niigata Nishikigoi Conference, Japan Ornamental Fish Association

For more information, please visit All Japan Nishikigoi Promotion Association's official website: https://jnpa.info/en/

Image2: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108528/202501102709/_prw_PI1fl_0Jv7Dz67.jpg