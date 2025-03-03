The 91st CMEF to Unveil Latest Trends in Medical Device Industry

China is flourishing in the industry, boasting more than 34,000 medical device companies and leading advancements in AI technologies.

SHANGHAI, March 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 91st China International Medical Equipment Fair (CMEF), the world's premier medical device exhibition, is set to take place from April 8-11 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center, Shanghai. The event will showcase industry innovations across 350,000 square meters of exhibition space, featuring 5,000 global brands and anticipating 200,000+ visitors from more than 150 countries and regions.

Since its launch in 1979, the biannual CMEF has evolved into the global medical technology industry's most comprehensive platform, integrating technological innovation, product launches, business networking, brand promotion, academic exchange, and trend analysis. The 91 edition will feature industry leaders including United Imaging, GE Healthcare, Mindray, Philips, Shinva, Yuwell, and China National Medical Device, presenting tens of thousands of products alongside global premieres, underscoring China's growing influence in medical technology innovation.

China's medical device industry has solidified its position as a global leader, boasting over 34,000 companies and a vast portfolio of 301,639 valid medical device registrations and filings as of June 2023. Domestic products dominate the market, representing 91.22% (275,158) of total registrations, while imported products account for 264,871. The sector's rapid expansion is enabled by demographic shifts, rising incomes, growing health consciousness, and strong government support.

From 2014 to 2024, the National Medical Products Administration greenlit 315 innovative medical devices, with 272 originating from domestic manufacturers and 43 from 24 international companies across six countries.

Standout innovations include:

As the world's most comprehensive medical technology platform, CMEF brings together the latest advancements across the entire industry chain, including AI, medical robotics, and big data applications. The CMEF Distributor Alliance Club will launch One-on-One Precision Matchmaking sessions, enabling seamless connections between distributors and manufacturers. The main stage, WeTalk Global Stage and ICMD Tech Corner will host a series of activities, offering unparalleled insights into global market trends and technological integration.

