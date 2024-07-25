Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 25 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 10:27
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

The best (and worst) football stadiums in Europe: Stasher research reveals

25 luglio 2024 | 10.27
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LONDON, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Euro 2024 captivated fans with its thrilling matches and unforgettable moments. The tournament, played in 10 host cities in Germany, saw roughly 2.6 million people attending the matches and another 6 million watching in fan zones.

With these statistics in mind, luggage storage network, Stasher, has ranked the top stadiums in Europe.

Top #5

Stadium

Location

Score

Bottom #5

Stadium

Location

Score

1

Signal Iduna Park

Dortmund, Germany

5.94

50

Bay Arena

Leverkusen, Germany

4.32

2

Santiago Bernabéu Stadium

Madrid, Spain

5.92

49

Ljudski Vrt

Maribor, Slovenia

4.33

3

Camp Nou

Barcelona, Spain

5.73

48

King Baudouin Stadium

Brussels, Belgium

4.35

4

Old Trafford

Manchester, England

5.52

47

Estadio El Madrigal

Villarreal, Spain

4.36

5

San Siro

Milan, Italy

5.44

46

Stadium of Light

Sunderland, England

4.36

Of the 50 stadiums analysed, Signal Iduna Park (5.94) - home of Borussia Dortmund and site of the Euro 2024 semi-final - comes out on top.

Known for its famous yellow-wall and electric atmosphere, this stadium scores well in all categories, with a large capacity (81,365), reasonable average ticket prices (35€), and good accessibility.

Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu Stadium comes in second. With a high capacity (81,044) and outstanding disabled access, it also offers cheap pints (2.5€) and great reviews (4.6/5).

Barcelona's Camp Nou is third, just losing out to its Spanish rival. It may be the largest stadium in the list (99,354) but it still has great disabled access and public transport.

Germany tops and tails this list, with Leverkusen's Bay Arena coming 50th on the list. Expensive beers, average disabled access and weaker reviews (4.4) give it the lowest score of any stadium on this list.

English stadiums - although pricey to go to - rank well overall, with four featuring in the top 10. This includes Arsenal's Emirates Stadium, Tottenham Hotspur and Wembley.

Georgia's Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena is the ideal spot  for budget-conscious fans.  Not only does it offer the cheapest tickets on this list (€10), but it also serves the most affordable beer, with pints costing €1.67.

To see the full data for each stadium please visit Stasher's dedicated webpage here.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-best-and-worst-football-stadiums-in-europe-stasher-research-reveals-302205981.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN68800 en US Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Sport ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza football stadiums in Europe fan zones search reveals fan
Vedi anche
News to go
Mattarella: "Eversivo ogni atto contro la libera informazione"
News to go
Camera approva decreto liste di attesa, è legge
News to go
Harris: "Conosco i tipi come Donald Trump"
News to go
Lavoro, patente a crediti: pronto decreto attuativo
News to go
Elezioni Usa 2024, nomination Kamala Harris sempre più vicina
News to go
Ddl su nomi femminili, retromarcia della Lega
News to go
Turismo, 36 milioni di italiani in vacanza
News to go
Caldo, cavallette e insetti alieni devastano campi e frutteti
News to go
Biden si ritira da corsa alla Casa Bianca, ultime news
News to go
Crosetto: "Ruolo inviato per Fronte Sud a Spagna? Quasi un affronto personale"
News to go
Governance Poll, torna il sondaggio su sindaci e governatori più amati
News to go
A maggio aumentato il debito pubblico italiano


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza