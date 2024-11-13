Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 13 Novembre 2024
The Brattle Group Welcomes Former CMA Economist Senthuran Rudran to Its European Competition Practice

13 novembre 2024 | 18.21
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LONDON, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brattle Group is excited to welcome Senthuran Rudran to its London office as a Senior Associate in its Antitrust & Competition practice. A former Assistant Director of Economics at the UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), Mr. Rudran brings significant antitrust enforcement and merger control experience to the firm.

Mr. Rudran has extensive experience leading Phase I and Phase II merger inquiries and supporting counsel in antitrust investigations on behalf of the CMA. He has advised on matters spanning the pharmaceutical, aviation, rail, broadcast media, and financial technology industries, among others, and has worked with UK governmental agencies, the European Commission, the US Federal Trade Commission, and other regulators, as well as international organizations and agencies.

"Sen's deep experience at the CMA in both the economics and remedies teams will be very valuable for our clients in merger transactions and competition investigations," said Dr. Peter Davis, Brattle Principal and Co-Leader of the European Competition Practice at the firm.

Mr. Rudran joins Brattle's team of economics and finance specialists based in London, Paris, Spain, and Rome to further strengthen the firm's deep expertise in competition and regulatory matters in the UK market. The partners in London include Principal and European Competition Practice Co-Leader Dr. Pinar Bagci, Dr. Davis, and Principal Dr. Can Çeliktemur. The European Competition team at Brattle has extensive experience supporting clients through both merger control procedures and competition investigations in the UK and across Europe, including in relation to horizontal and vertical transactions, abuse of dominance investigations, investigations into anticompetitive agreements, market investigations, and state aid.

"I'm excited to transition into consulting with the recognized antitrust and competition experts at Brattle," said Mr. Rudran. "I look forward to collaborating with Pinar, Peter, Can, and other experts at the firm – both in London and across geographies – on merger control and antitrust enforcement matters."

For more information about Mr. Rudran, please see his full bio at https://www.brattle.com/experts/senthuran-rudran/. To learn more about Brattle's European Antitrust & Competition capabilities, please visit https://www.brattle.com/practices/antitrust-competition/europe/.

ABOUT BRATTLEThe Brattle Group answers complex economic, finance, and regulatory questions for corporations, law firms, and governments around the world. We are distinguished by the clarity of our insights and the credibility of our experts, which include leading international academics and industry specialists. Brattle has 500 talented professionals across four continents. For more information, please visit brattle.com.

Photo- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2556898/The_Brattle_Group_Senthuran_Rudran.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/320171/The_Brattle_Group_Logo_v2.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-brattle-group-welcomes-former-cma-economist-senthuran-rudran-to-its-european-competition-practice-302304494.html

