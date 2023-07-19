Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 19 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 19:01
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

18:54 Covid, l'appello del dg Oms: "Resta minaccia per salute globale"

18:49 Sciroppo contaminato, alert Oms: si indaga su origine prodotto

18:36 Mondiali nuoto Fukoka 2023, tanti italiani in gara domani 20 luglio: calendario e dove vederli

18:23 Da Altroconsumo i consigli anti-afa per vestiti, auto, ambienti e farmaci

18:14 Carburanti, Antitrust avvia istruttoria contro sette compagnie

18:02 Tour de France 2023, Felix Gall vince la 17esima tappa

17:52 Colosseo, Coopculture si difende: "Dispiaciuti per istruttoria, ma fiduciosi in verifiche Antitrust"

17:34 Patrick Zaki, presidente egiziano al Sisi concede la grazia

17:28 Ucraina, Prigozhin alla Wagner: "Stop a impegno in guerra, ora missione Africa"

17:27 Calciomercato Milan, ufficiale l'arrivo di Reijnders: contratto fino al 2028

17:14 Riforma giustizia, ok Mattarella a presentazione ddl Nordio a Camere

16:43 Aviaria, Oms: "Virus preoccupa, altamente pericoloso per l'uomo"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

The Brattle Group Welcomes Insolvency Expert Rafael Klotz as Principal

19 luglio 2023 | 18.14
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BOSTON, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brattle Group has welcomed Rafael Klotz to its Boston office as a Principal in the firm's Bankruptcy & Restructuring practice. Mr. Klotz brings nearly three decades of experience orchestrating major transactions around the globe. To learn more about Mr. Klotz, see his full bio at brattle.com/experts/rafael-klotz/.

Specializing in structuring and leading principal investments, divestments, financings, and restructurings, Mr. Klotz has executed transactions in more than 40 countries worldwide. He has worked with a wide range of industries, spanning the retail, commercial, and industrial sectors.

"Brattle is thrilled to welcome Rafa, a superlative team leader and dealmaker," Brattle Interim President & Principal David J. Hutchings. "His impressive global experience and wide-ranging commercial and insolvency knowledge will augment our capabilities across a number of practices."

A former practicing attorney and expert in cross-border insolvency, Mr. Klotz has led numerous acquisitions in US Chapter 11 proceedings and in insolvency administrations outside of the US, secured debt financings, debtor-in-possession (DIP) financings, sale-leasebacks of plants and machinery, raw material and supply chain financing, and inventory supply financings. In intellectual property (IP) related transactions, Mr. Klotz is a recognized global expert in converting consumer brands into asset-light licensing vehicles, and in the valuation of consumer brands, particularly in the context of asset-based lending and distress M&A.

"I look forward to transitioning into consulting alongside the esteemed experts at The Brattle Group," said Mr. Klotz. "I'm excited to leverage my experience working in multiple business lines and geographies to assist clients and expand Brattle's global presence as a market leader in insolvency and IP matters."

Prior to joining Brattle, Mr. Klotz was a Senior Managing Director in the International Division of Gordon Brothers Group. He previously practiced law at leading corporate law firms, specializing in bankruptcy, cross-border insolvency, and distressed M&A transactions.

ABOUT BRATTLEThe Brattle Group answers complex economic, finance, and regulatory questions for corporations, law firms, and governments around the world. We are distinguished by the clarity of our insights and the credibility of our experts, which include leading international academics and industry specialists. Brattle has 500 talented professionals across four continents. For more information, please visit brattle.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2157662/Klotz_Rafa___The_Brattle_Group.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/320171/the_brattle_group_logo.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-brattle-group-welcomes-insolvency-expert-rafael-klotz-as-principal-301881140.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN61951 en US Economia_E_Finanza Media_E_Pubblicita Economia_E_Finanza office as firm's Bankruptcy as Boston
Vedi anche
News to go
Gb approva legge che contrasta immigrazione illegale e sbarchi
News to go
Cibo sintetico, via libera del Senato a ddl governo
News to go
Poste Italiane, aumenti delle tariffe dal 24 luglio
News to go
Addio ad Andrea Purgatori, il giornalista è morto oggi: aveva 70 anni
News to go
Ucraina, Russia risponde ad attacco ponte Crimea: raid su Odessa
News to go
Scuola, a luglio in busta paga bonus per gli insegnanti
News to go
Strage Via D'Amelio, oggi il 31esimo anniversario
News to go
Pil, Svimez: in 2023 crescita a +1,1%, il Sud tiene il passo a +0,9%
News to go
Turismo e movida, controlli dei Nas nel Centro Italia
News to go
Caldo, Sos clima: da -10% grano a -70% miele
News to go
Spagna al voto il 23 luglio
News to go
Caldo record, consumi di energia elettrica alle stelle
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza